by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



In his first speech as Democratic leader in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer promised not to 'be a rubber stamp' for Donald Trump.



Schumer was chosen by his Democratic colleagues to succeed outgoing leader Harry Reid, who did not run for re-election. Reid had been Democratic leader since 2005.



In a 20-minute speech on the Senate floor soon after the new 115th Congress was sworn in, Schumer promised to work with Trump when he could but 'fight him tooth and nail' when he had to.



'It is our job to do what's best for the American people, the middle class, and those struggling to get there. If the president-elect proposes legislation that achieves that ... we will work in good faith to perfect and, potentially, enact it,' Schumer said.



'When he doesn't, we will resist,' he added.



'We'll fight him tooth and nail when he appeals to the baser instincts that have too often plagued this country ... and that had too often plagued his campaign.'



Senate Democrats would insist on accountability and resist a 'Twitter presidency,' he warned.



'This will be an 'accountability Congress.' And we will be a caucus that works to make sure the president-elect keeps his commitment to truly make America great, in its finest sense and tradition,' Schumer said.



'We will hold your feet to the fire every time you abandon your pledges,' Schumer said.



In spite of the tough language, Schumer and Trump have known each other for decades and reportedly like each other.



Trump has donated thousands of dollars to Schumer's campaigns for his House (1981-1999) and Senate (1999-present) spots, and has praised the Democratic leader in past tweets.



On November 20, for example, Trump tweeted that he 'always had a good relationship with Chuck Schumer.'



'He is far smarter than Harry R and has the ability to get things done,' Trump tweeted then.



Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said last month that Trump might even have a lot more in common with his fellow New Yorker than he does with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, especially when it comes to their shared desire for increased infrastructure spending.



