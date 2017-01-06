by Shaun Knittel - SGN Associate Editor



The 36th annual Greater Seattle Business Association (GSBA) Business & Humanitarian Awards Dinner, 'Building Bridges,' is scheduled for February 16, at the Seattle Waterfront Marriott (2100 Alaskan Way). At the dinner, the GSBA honors businesses and business leaders who are successful, exemplify the highest standards of the profession, promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace, demonstrate leadership, and invest time and resources into their community.



This year's keynote speaker will be Jonathan Capehart, a member of the Washington Post editorial board and a regular contributor to MSNBC. Special remarks will be made by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray. Gary Tucker will emcee the event.



From 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. the GSBA will host an honoree reception. Then, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. there will be a registration and champagne reception, with dinner and the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.



This year the GSBA will give the following awards:



" Business of the Year: Zippy Dogs, co-owners Elise Lindborg and Kelli Henderson



" Business Leader of the Year: Ann Paris, Paris Insurance Services



" Corporate Leader of the Year: John Zmolek, President & CEO, Verity Credit Union



" Community Leaders of the Year: David Breland MD, MPH, and Aidan Key, Gender Diversity



" New Business of the Year: 701 Coffee, co-owners Rachel Brereton and Sara Mae Brereton



" Nonprofit of the Year: YouthCare, President & CEO Melinda Giovengo, PhD



" Special Recognition, Voice of Economic Justice: King County Executive Dow Constantine



The sponsors are Wells Fargo (Title Sponsor); Vulcan Inc. (Presenting Sponsor); Carter Subaru, Nyhus Communications, RBC Wealth Management, Seattle Goodwill, and UW Medicine (Event Sponsors); BECU and the Pride Foundation (Award Sponsors); Girlie Press and Sal Floral Design (Supporting Sponsors); and Pacific Publishing and the Seattle Gay News (Media Sponsors).



'Never has the theme of 'Building Bridges' been more relevant,' said GSBA officials in an online message to ticket buyers. 'If we are to flourish as a community, we must value our local and independent businesses, support our nonprofits that must stretch to meet the needs of those who may no longer get government support, provide safety for our most vulnerable, and come together to recognize, value, and celebrate the strength we have when we all work together.'



Tickets for the event are available for $150. VIP Tickets are $200, a table of 10 is $1,500, and a VIP table of 10 is $2,000. For tickets go to https://www.thegsba.org/events/register/1696.



