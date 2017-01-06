                                 
Friday, Jan 06, 2017
 
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 43 YEARS!

posted Friday, January 6, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 01
Weekly Pets
Section One
Weekly Pets

BONNIE

Introducing Bonnie, a 2-year-old German Shepherd with a heart of gold! Bonnie is a well mannered lady and oh-so lovely! She is an active girl who would love a running and hiking partner to keep her days busy. But after a walk, Bonnie absolutely loves leaning against your leg and giving sweet affection. Meet Bonnie today at Seattle Humane!

As with all of our dogs, Bonnie has been spayed, micro-chipped, and vaccinated. She will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!

Introduce to children 16 years and older. Bonnie will need to be the only pet in the home.

SONIA

Meet Sonia, a 12-year-old petite and sweet kitty! Sonia is a friendly girl who can't wait to get cozy at home with you. A nice window in the sun and a lap to curl up in are her wish list items. Come find Sonia today at PetSmart in Bellevue, a Seattle Humane satellite location and welcome her into your heart and home-- you'll be glad you did!

As with all of our cats, Sonia is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own identification tag and collar. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw!

PROMOTION

Pet-A-Day Challenge: A Resolution You Can Keep!

Follow Seattle Humane on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to see an adoptable pet each day in January who needs a loving family. Seattle Humane challenges you to share and retweet each post this month to get these pets as much exposure as possible! There's a special surprise for the adopter of the featured pet if they mention the Pet-A-Day Challenge.

Tough words from Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer:

We'll fight Trump 'tooth and nail'
Womxn's March on Seattle in support of equity and social justice to be held Jan. 21
Six arrested in NAACP sit-in in Jeff Sessions' office
Orlando soccer stadium dedicates 49 rainbow-colored seats to Pulse victims
Lesbian author Sarah Schulman at Seattle Central Library on Jan. 17
SGN exclusive interview:

Daniel Dawes, author of 150 Years of Obamacare: The History and Future of the Affordable Care Act
Gates Foundation to invest in 'PrEP pump'

Tiny device could hold a year's supply of meds
Sen. Patty Murray denounces GOP plans to gut health care system
Pramila Jayapal sworn into the 115th Congress
36th annual GSBA Business & Humanitarian Awards Dinner awardees announced
Capitol Hill Chamber of Commerce director welcomes 2017
All-gender restrooms to come to Cal Anderson Park this year
Weekly Pets
Gender Justice League and partners hosts name and gender marker change legal clinic
Federal judge blocks Obamacare nondiscrimination protections

Trans healthcare and reproductive choice at stake
New York issues first-in-nation Intersex birth certificate
We don't condone Milo, but we will give him $250K, Simon & Schuster says
Allied spies plotted to 'feminize' Hitler, secret files show
