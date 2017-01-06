BONNIE



Introducing Bonnie, a 2-year-old German Shepherd with a heart of gold! Bonnie is a well mannered lady and oh-so lovely! She is an active girl who would love a running and hiking partner to keep her days busy. But after a walk, Bonnie absolutely loves leaning against your leg and giving sweet affection. Meet Bonnie today at Seattle Humane!



As with all of our dogs, Bonnie has been spayed, micro-chipped, and vaccinated. She will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Introduce to children 16 years and older. Bonnie will need to be the only pet in the home.



SONIA



Meet Sonia, a 12-year-old petite and sweet kitty! Sonia is a friendly girl who can't wait to get cozy at home with you. A nice window in the sun and a lap to curl up in are her wish list items. Come find Sonia today at PetSmart in Bellevue, a Seattle Humane satellite location and welcome her into your heart and home-- you'll be glad you did!



As with all of our cats, Sonia is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own identification tag and collar. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw!



PROMOTION



Pet-A-Day Challenge: A Resolution You Can Keep!



Follow Seattle Humane on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to see an adoptable pet each day in January who needs a loving family. Seattle Humane challenges you to share and retweet each post this month to get these pets as much exposure as possible! There's a special surprise for the adopter of the featured pet if they mention the Pet-A-Day Challenge.



