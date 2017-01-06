by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Responding to outrage over its $250,000 book deal with Gay neo-fascist Milo Yiannopoulos, publishing giant Simon & Schuster issued a defensive non-apology on December 30.



'We do not and never have condoned discrimination or hate speech in any form,' the company said.



'At Simon & Schuster we have always published books by a wide range of authors with greatly varying, and frequently controversial opinions, and appealing to many different audiences of readers. While we are cognizant that many may disagree vehemently with the books we publish, we note that the opinions expressed therein belong to our authors and do not reflect either a corporate viewpoint or the views of our employees.'



Yiannopoulos, an editor at the alt-right website Breitbart News, has made a career out of snotty racist and sexist pronouncements. Simon & Schuster's Threshold subsidiary will publish Yiannopoulos's latest output, to be titled Dangerous.



The publishing house's boilerplate statement prompted actress and comedian Leslie Jones - who was the target of a series of racist tweets from Yiannopoulos after she starred in the new Ghostbusters movie - to write a caustic response on Twitter:



'Yea but you still help them spread their hate to even more people,' she said.



Jones added that she 'literally wants to put hands to a jaw right now.'



Author Danielle Henderson, whose memoir will be published by Simon & Schuster in 2018, tweeted that she felt like canceling her contract with the publisher.



'I'm looking at my @simonschuster contract, and unfortunately there's no clause for 'what if we decide to publish a white nationalist,' she wrote.



The next day, after Yiannopoulos fans had inundated her Twitter account with insults, Henderson announced she had made her account private 'so I can get drunk w/friends instead of blocking trolls all night.'



As of January 3, pre-sales of Yiannopoulos's book put it at #4 on Amazon's best-sellers list after spending two days at #1.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!