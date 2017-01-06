                                 
Friday, Jan 06, 2017
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 43 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, January 6, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 01
Womxn's March on Seattle in support of equity and social justice to be held Jan. 21
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Womxn's March on Seattle in support of equity and social justice to be held Jan. 21

The Womxn's March on Seattle, in conjunction with the Women's March on Washington (DC), will take place on January 21 at 10am. The starting point will be in the International District and concludes at Seattle Center. There will be companion marches in Bellingham, Olympia, Spokane and Whidbey Island.



What to expect on January 21:

Community activist Charmaine Slye is Mistress of Ceremonies and will kick off the event at Judkins Park (2150 S Norman St). Along the route community advocates and social justice leaders will recite poetry, give a short speech, or share information about participating organizations. Entrance and exit points will be available to marchers along the 3.5-mile route; seated areas will be available at the beginning and end of the march for people wishing to attend but not physically march. The march route will be announced in its entirety on our website and social media shortly before January 21.

Tens of thousands of individuals will be coming together in support of equity and social justice.

This is a silent march. Marchers are encouraged to walk quietly and refrain from chanting or singing until the very end of the march. The march is organized as a silent march in the rich tradition of the American Civil Rights Era. It is a statement of solidarity and unity and a rebuke of anger and violence.

Local representatives from social justice organizations will be available to answer questions, add marchers to their communications lists, sign-up marchers to volunteer with their organizations, and take donations to continue their vital work. The march route is accessible to both motorized and non-motorized mobility devices and marchers are encouraged to bring their children and families.

Information and resources for the march, including discounts on transportation and lodging, carpools, home stays, and merchandise, can be found at the official website: womxnsmarchseattle.wordpress.com.

Courtesy of the Womxn's March on Seattle

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Tough words from Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer:

We'll fight Trump 'tooth and nail'
------------------------------
Womxn's March on Seattle in support of equity and social justice to be held Jan. 21
------------------------------
Six arrested in NAACP sit-in in Jeff Sessions' office
------------------------------
Orlando soccer stadium dedicates 49 rainbow-colored seats to Pulse victims
------------------------------
Lesbian author Sarah Schulman at Seattle Central Library on Jan. 17
------------------------------
SGN exclusive interview:

Daniel Dawes, author of 150 Years of Obamacare: The History and Future of the Affordable Care Act
------------------------------
Gates Foundation to invest in 'PrEP pump'

Tiny device could hold a year's supply of meds
------------------------------
Sen. Patty Murray denounces GOP plans to gut health care system
------------------------------
Pramila Jayapal sworn into the 115th Congress
------------------------------
36th annual GSBA Business & Humanitarian Awards Dinner awardees announced
------------------------------
Capitol Hill Chamber of Commerce director welcomes 2017
------------------------------
All-gender restrooms to come to Cal Anderson Park this year
------------------------------
Weekly Pets
------------------------------
Gender Justice League and partners hosts name and gender marker change legal clinic
------------------------------
Federal judge blocks Obamacare nondiscrimination protections

Trans healthcare and reproductive choice at stake
------------------------------
New York issues first-in-nation Intersex birth certificate
------------------------------
We don't condone Milo, but we will give him $250K, Simon & Schuster says
------------------------------
Allied spies plotted to 'feminize' Hitler, secret files show
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2016 - DigitalTeamWorks 2016
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News