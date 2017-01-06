The Womxn's March on Seattle, in conjunction with the Women's March on Washington (DC), will take place on January 21 at 10am. The starting point will be in the International District and concludes at Seattle Center. There will be companion marches in Bellingham, Olympia, Spokane and Whidbey Island.







What to expect on January 21:



Community activist Charmaine Slye is Mistress of Ceremonies and will kick off the event at Judkins Park (2150 S Norman St). Along the route community advocates and social justice leaders will recite poetry, give a short speech, or share information about participating organizations. Entrance and exit points will be available to marchers along the 3.5-mile route; seated areas will be available at the beginning and end of the march for people wishing to attend but not physically march. The march route will be announced in its entirety on our website and social media shortly before January 21.



Tens of thousands of individuals will be coming together in support of equity and social justice.



This is a silent march. Marchers are encouraged to walk quietly and refrain from chanting or singing until the very end of the march. The march is organized as a silent march in the rich tradition of the American Civil Rights Era. It is a statement of solidarity and unity and a rebuke of anger and violence.



Local representatives from social justice organizations will be available to answer questions, add marchers to their communications lists, sign-up marchers to volunteer with their organizations, and take donations to continue their vital work. The march route is accessible to both motorized and non-motorized mobility devices and marchers are encouraged to bring their children and families.



Information and resources for the march, including discounts on transportation and lodging, carpools, home stays, and merchandise, can be found at the official website: womxnsmarchseattle.wordpress.com.



Courtesy of the Womxn's March on Seattle



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!