by Eric Andrews-Katz - SGN A&E Writer FINDING NEVERLAND

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

January 10-15



Tom Hewitt once again graces the Paramount stage, this time in the new musical hit Finding Neverland. Having already earned a Tony nomination for his work on Broadway, Mr. Hewitt takes on one of the most desirable villains in contemporary musical theatre.



Eric Andrews-Katz: Who were your earliest influences in becoming a performer?



Tom Hewitt: I'm going to say Lily Tomlin. On 'Laugh-In' she did all those characters on her wonderful albums. Growing up, I was just really a classic introvert: a very shy Gay boy in a small town in Western Montana. I could do a flawless Edith Ann and Ernestine impression, and was asked constantly (by teachers even) to do it. I quickly figured out that I got positive attention when I performed. That's the big one that comes to mind. Later on she was the one that announced my name for my Tony nomination.



Andrews-Katz: What was the show that gave you the theatre bug?



Hewitt: It was primarily a production of Sleuth at ACT in San Francisco. The show had everything: surprise, drama, tension, and they asked you to keep a secret at the end that somehow made you feel complicit. It was fun and theatrical. That year I saw Titus Andronicus at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. I was maybe 10 or 11 years old and didn't want to go - 'Star Trek' was on TV! My parents dragged me and I was amazed. It was beautiful and terrifying and had everything: cannibalism, rape, dismemberment, violence&. It was a highly influential production in my life.



Andrews-Katz: You've performed in both straight plays and musicals. Do you have a preference for one over the other?



Hewitt: I don't. The musical thing came later in my life. I had sung in plays prior but the big chance was when I was cast as Scar in The Lion King. Secretly, in my heart, I was Young Nala.



Andrews-Katz: You received a Tony nomination for your portrayal of Frank-N-Furter in the 2000 revival of The Rocky Horror Show. How did you overcome the pressures of making such a well-known role your own?



Hewitt: I didn't look at it as an obstacle. I have to admit, and I can now, that I really did a Tim Curry imitation in a way. He set the bar and really defined the character. To set out with a goal of doing something different would be foolhardy. People have expectations about Frank-N-Furter, and Tim was brilliant in the role. People give me credit for my interpretation, but it was the director Christopher Ashley that made the entire context so different. We were NOT the movie, the feel of the musical was vastly different, and it allowed me to bend and shape the character to my own idiosyncrasies. I think you are endangering yourself if you set out with the attitude of 'I'm going to be different now.'



Andrews-Katz: What was experience like as the title role in Frank Wildhorn's musical Dracula?



Hewitt: It was really a wonderful adventure. I never had been in a new show from the very beginning, the early manifestations, the workshops and readings and then on to a Broadway opening. It's really a beautiful opportunity to see what it takes to put on a Broadway show. To be in the room with the best of the best in regards to designers, arrangers, actors, set builders&it was really a thrill to be part of the team. It was a huge special effects show and it took a team of people to get me on that stage. I have very fond memories of that show.



Andrews-Katz: Despite several other attempts, vampire musicals don't seem to last on Broadway. Why do you think this is the case?



Hewitt: On the walls of Joe Allen's Diner in New York they have posters of all the Broadway flops. There is an entire vampire musical section where I am proudly on display alongside Lestat the Musical and Dance of the Vampires. Vampires are scary and sensuous by their nature. I think people tend to have their disbelief shattered when the vampire opens its mouth to sing.



Andrews-Katz: Tell us about your 2013 one-man show Another Medea.



Hewitt: Wow! You Googled me! It was a solo performance written by the talented Aaron Mark. He wrote it with me in mind. He's a very talented guy and it is the story basically of an actor who is incarcerated for living out the Medea myth in his life. I've never done a solo show and it was very difficult. We generated it on our own and people picked it up. It had a good Off-Broadway run, and it was a wonderful experience. There is talk about giving it new life.



Andrews-Katz: You played Captain Hook in the National Tour of Peter Pan. Do you enjoy playing the villain role?



Hewitt: I've made a career of it, playing monsters, Scar, Pontius Pilate, Billy Flynn&. I tend to be cast in the protagonist role. That's odd because I'm the nicest guy out there. I guess I'm drawn to these roles; they have the most interesting problems. The idea is not to play the villain, but to play the flaw; all villains really have good intentions by their own merits. The Captain Hook role in Neverland is more like J.M. Barrie's alternate ego to help him find the convictions to do what needs to be done. Sort of making him 'Pirate Up,' and explore Barrie's darker side.



Andrews-Katz: For those who have never seen the film, how does Finding Neverland further explain the story of Peter Pan?



Hewitt: The story has always run true on all occasions with the book, the film and now the Broadway musical. They are all different animals. The movie is just beautiful, one of my favorites, and exquisitely sad while exploring the glory of creation. Harvey Weinstein changed the tone for the musical. It still deals with the same mortality issues, but it's really fun and celebrates the creative process.



Andrews-Katz: If you could play any role regardless of any limitations - such as race, gender& - what would it be and why?



Hewitt: Oh, Eric. I'm sorry, that's a really tough one. I have to say Sweeney Todd. I would really love to play Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett in a one-man show! Today's budgetary restrictions for the arts, it may happen!







The musical Finding Neverland is based on the hit movie from 2004. It opened on Broadway 2012 starring Matthew Morrison, Carolee Carmello and Kelsey Grammer as Captain Hook.



