                                 
Friday, Jan 06, 2017
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 43 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, January 6, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 01
Pizza Klatch presents 'A Slice of the Good Life' with Rufus Wainwright
Arts & Entertainment
ALL STORIES
  next story
Pizza Klatch presents 'A Slice of the Good Life' with Rufus Wainwright

story coming soon

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Finding Neverland - Tom Hewitt finds his inner lost boy
------------------------------
Pizza Klatch presents 'A Slice of the Good Life' with Rufus Wainwright
------------------------------
SGN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW:

Peaches Christ and Latrice Royale present 'Mister Act' at the Egyptian Jan. 12
------------------------------
Five artists to watch for in 2017
------------------------------
Tartarus an exciting historical and fantastical new work
------------------------------
Harriet Bullitt donates Edward Curtis' The North American Indian to the Seattle Public Library
------------------------------
New Year's Eve Party at Chihuly Garden & Glass was spectacular
------------------------------
Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake will cast a spell on you
------------------------------
20th anniversary year of Seattle Center Festál celebrates our region's rich and varied cultures
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
Gospel singer who preached anti-Gay sermon dropped by Ellen, but remains an Oscar contender
------------------------------
Revelatory Hidden Figures an interstellar triumph
------------------------------
Moonlight awarded best picture by Seattle Film Critics Society

Barry Jenkins' film takes home 6 Seattle Film Critics Awards!
------------------------------
Majestic Monster Calls an imaginatively cathartic spectacle
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2016 - DigitalTeamWorks 2016
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News