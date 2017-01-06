by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer



'MISTER ACT'

SIFF EGYPTIAN THEATRE

January 12 at 7pm & 9:30pm



She's back! and this time the incredible Peaches Christ is bringing Seattle Fave, Latrice Royale (fresh from her scene stealing performance in 'A Drag Queen Christmas' that played the Moore November 28, for a brand new show, 'Mister Act,' billed as a SHE-larious stage show parody of the divinely funny '90s Whoopi Goldberg classic Sister Act. Joining them is another Seattle Fave, Willam Belli, and Abbey Roads, along with lots of local queens and performers including Sylvia O'Stayformore, La Gaviota, Fraya Love, Tipsy Rose Lee, Isabella Extynn, Strawberry Shortcake and Leicester Landon.



THE PLOT:

Drag superstar and reformed criminal LATRICE is a struggling Reno drag performer who spills the tea after accidentally seeing some seriously shady shit. She finds herself in the rare position of having to go back into the closet to hide - but lucky for us, she finds a whole new way to express her drag habit when she flees to Seattle to impersonate a nun at a struggling skid row church in the Capitol Hill neighborhood ghetto.



It seems SISTER WILLAM has a hidden talent for singing and tucking, but it just needs it to be brought out - her voice, that is! When REVEREND MOTHER CHRIST suggests that 'Sister Mary Latrice' use her 'experience' to direct the failing church choir, she embraces the challenge and eventually makes the parishioners EAT IT! Joined by the giggly SISTER ABBEY ROADS and former choir director SISTER SYLVIA LAZARUS, and many more, their 'Mister Act' becomes a huge hit that knows no bounds - until Ms. Royale's trashy past catches up with her!







MK Scott: After the success of 'Whatever Happened to Bianca Del Rio?' and 'Return to Grey Gardens,' you are back in Seattle with 'Mister Act.' Obliviously, this is a Sister Act parody. Did you create this specifically for Latrice Royale?



Peaches Christ: Yes. I had been wanting to do a theatrical production with Latrice for years. We'd worked together on presenting a vogue ball for a 'Paris Is Burning' event I produced, and then I invited her to perform with me at the SF Symphony Hall for Halloween and knew I absolutely LOVED her and loved working with her so when I was telling Willam that I'm trying to think up the perfect Latrice project, it was Willam who suggested Sister Act and I was like... ok, that's perfection.



Latrice Royale: We have to get out the fact that Peaches Christ is a GENIUS!!! He/She is a true mastermind at bringing the essence of Latrice, while still holding true to the character at hand. This role is truly a JOY! I am having so much fun with it. The funny, sassy, brassy, larger than life showgirl persona fits me to a 'T', and I have no problem putting my own Latrice spin on it.



MK: Latrice! Welcome back to Seattle, we adore you! I saw you last month in 'A Drag Queen Christmas' (at the Moore Theater) and you truly stole the show and proudly waved the rainbow flag! What do you love most about Seattle?



Latrice: Well, for starters, it's the place where Christopher and I fell in LOVE! As you know I've been to Seattle over 15 times. So we really have created some deep roots here with friends and extended family. So coming back to Seattle is like coming 'Home.'



MK: What do you like about working with Peaches?



Latrice: IT'S NEVER A GUESSING GAME!!! The idea of coming into a new project with Peaches, was probably the most easy-going experiences I've had with ANY Director/Producer. The details are already laid out, and your job is simply to have as much fun as you can.



MK: Peaches, What do you like about working with Latrice?



Peaches: She's super professional and committed to putting on a great show. I mean, she is a total pro! She's also very generous and sweet and joyful to be around.



MK: Also, Willam Belli is involved, what is his role?



Peaches: Willam is a true actress and can really play any role, so we had fun with the idea of her playing the mousy, quiet ginger nun 'Sister Mary Robert' because it's fairly against type. Willam is hilarious and brings tons of charm and comedy to the show while staying true to the character; however there's a very Willam inspired number in the show when the nuns all sneak out of the convent and make their way to a Gay leather bar.



Latrice: Willam and I have a history of success WHENEVER we work together. He's another one that I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for. Uber talented, and a true professional when it comes to putting in the work. I love me some Willam!



MK: Peaches, what show are you bringing to Seattle next?



Peaches: We are still figuring that out. Right now, there are three in the running, but it's going to come down to venue and talent scheduling and availability.



MK: What is next for you, Latrice?



Latrice: 2017 is already off and poppin' baby! I just went to Peru this week and I'm taking 'Here's To Life' to Norway in February. I am working on my new show 'Life Goes On' that will debut in NYC this spring. LRI Talent & Management, which is the other company I own, is growing and doing great things. So I just have a few things brewing. I'm thinking of some new music for the children as well.



MK: When we last spoke, Peaches, you were going forward with your next film. How is that coming along?



Peaches: My co-writer Michael Varrati and I are working on a script together that's coming along nicely and we're really hoping to have it finished early this year to get the production ball rolling.



MK: Burning Question: Latrice, when you were in town November 28 you were inspiring when you said, 'No orange man with bad hair is gonna steal my joy.' What more can you say to young queer youth who are nervous about the new administration?



Latrice: I always want our younger generation to feel a sense of HOPE. It's important that we as a community create a stronger bond with one another. We have to continue to fight for our rights and freedom. As long as we're on this Earth, we will have people who don't agree with our lifestyle. But the key is to keep Living, Fighting, and Believing that one day, a new way of thinking will become the new trend. And that 'Trend' will be Love and Acceptance!







Qurb Media Group and Peaches Christ Productions present: 'MISTER ACT' with TWO shows only (7pm and 9:30p) on Thursday, January 12th at the SIFF Egyptian Theatre, 805 E Pine St.



VIP MEET & GREET EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE: Includes premium seating, full cast meet & greet, a professional photograph with Latrice Royale, Willam, and Peaches Christ, a complimentary glass of champagne, and a goodie bag. VIP Meet & Greet begins immediately following each showing.



TICKETS: $80 VIP Premium Seating and post-show Meet & Greet; $60 Premium General Admission; $40 General Admission; $25 Balcony. Advance tickets at universe.com.



NOTE: If you are in Portland that weekend, you can catch the show at the Aladdin Theater (3017 SE Milwaukee Ave., Portland) playing on Saturday, January 14 (7pm and 9:30pm). For tickets, check out ticketfly.com.



MK Scott is a Seattle-based arts blogger. Check out his blog at outviewonline.com



