by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Music sales enjoyed a rare increase in 2016, possibly due to an overwhelming amount of top-notch albums and singles from established artists and a long list of newcomers, some of who could see their stars rising sharply in 2017. Here are five of them to look out for.



BILLY GILMAN

Although he finished in second place on Season 11 of 'The Voice,' Billy Gilman could benefit the most of any contender from the reality competition show's last season. The singer, who had a successful run as a country child star back in the early '00s, re-launched his career by appearing on the Emmy-winning program and made it all the way to the finals. With his newfound success, Gilman, who publicly announced he was Gay three years ago, will most certainly be releasing a new album in the foreseeable future and embark on a nationwide tour with his 'Voice' contestants.



HALSEY

Better known as 'the girl who sings on The Chainsmokers' song 'Closer',' Halsey is definitely somebody to keep an eye on in 2017. The New Jersey native released her debut album Badlands in 2015 and spent most of that year touring as a headlining act, but also with Imagine Dragons and The Weeknd. This year, it's expected she'll release her sophomore record, not to mention she's also nominated for two Grammys, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Album of the Year, as a featured artist on Justin Bieber's Purpose.



KAYTRANADA

EDM is still hot these days and 2016 was a breakthrough year for Haitian-born DJ/producer Kaytranada, whose debut release 99.9% put him in the spotlight with the singles 'Glowed Up' (featuring Anderson .Paak) and 'You're the One' (featuring Syd and The Internet). He's already kicking off 2017 with a bang, appearing on the lineup for the Coachella Festival this spring. This guy is destined to blow up in 2017.



ANDERSON .PAAK

We'll likely see Chance the Rapper win the Grammy next month for Best New Artist, but if there's an upset it could be Anderson .Paak getting called to the podium. The 30 year-old Californian is also nominated for Best Urban Album for his second studio recording Malibu, an album that featured one of last year's best singles, 'Come Down.' The R&B newbie, who can be described as a cross between Lenny Kravitz, Miguel and Maxwell, might not snag any trophies this awards season, but you'll definitely be hearing lots from him in the coming months; he's only going upwards.



TACOCAT

Seattle punk band Tacocat created light buzz in 2014 with the release of its second album, NVM, which featured the comical jewel 'Crimson Wave,' a song about a woman's time of the month. Fast forward to 2017 and the group's third full-length record, last year's Lost Time, earned them spots on two year-end critics' lists and a gig at one of the world's premiere music events, the Coachella Festival in April. Comprised of three cool chicks - Emily Noles, Bree McKenna, Lelah Maupin - and the act's lone dude, Eric Randall, be sure to catch Tacocat at a local venue before they get any bigger.



