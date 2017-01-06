by Mark Willis - Special to the SGN



TARTARUS

BY ERIC ANDREWS-KATZ

BOLD STROKES BOOKS



Now this book was really a surprise for me. Why? Well, I usually don't read anything on a fantasy basis; however, as I like my historical stories, then I couldn't resist the premise of Greek gods, Titans, Olympians and all the myth and magic surrounding this. So yes, historical in the sense we have a super take on the Greek gods, monsters and legends; fantastical in the respect of myth, magic and underworlds.



The imagery the author creates in the first few pages is breathtaking. I was already swept away on my mythical Greek trip but it doesn't take long before we are pulled back to the present day. This gave the story for me a whole new facet when we think that the DNA of the Greek gods has been passed down through mortals for generations, but those who possess the gifts of magic are totally oblivious to it at first.



We meet Adrian and Annelise, two twins and both Gay; the other fascinating thing I found that was worked into this book is the empathy that twins share. They almost have a sixth sense for what each other is feeling even when they are apart. Even today it is well reported that twins almost share a kind of empathy or telepathy with each other.



Annelise has an art gallery and one of her recent exhibitions was for a local artist, Zack. Zack sees or recognizes the latent power in Adrian and becomes integral in introducing him to and getting him to accept his powers. I loved the slow build up to all of this. You just know there is so much more to the eye than you think when you first meet Zack, but what or who exactly is he and what does he see in Adrian?



So from the offset we have the mysterious Zack, but, my goodness, for a mature man he is certainly hot. This was something else that was very refreshing to read. We have mature Gay characters, Adrian and Annelise are both 48 and Zack somewhat older with almost sixty. I love this as I don't always have to read about buff 25 year olds, and there is a certain eroticism from using mature characters that you don't get from younger ones. I call it the Sean Connery syndrome, some men just get better with age!



Anyway, Zack and Adrian are attracted to each other, especially considering both have had a bit of a dry spell on the sex front. But whether this all goes well is up to how Adrian can accept who he truly is when it is revealed to him by Zack and also accept who Zack really is. They don't have a lot of time for romantic fuss because the Mother of Monsters, Echidna, has escaped from her prison Tartarus, and is now out to wreak havoc among the mortals. Again I loved how all this was juxtaposed, how the author brought Echidna back from the underworld to the present day. How the plot develops until the point is reached where Annelise is abducted by Echidna is brilliantly done. All the way I was left holding my breath about what comes next. Now it's up to Zack and Adrian to enter the underworld to get Annelise back. Again this is the type of fantasy that I can really get to grips with where past magic and myth is connected with the present day. How this is done I found pure genius and loved the whole idea of it. Then the fight begins in the underworld and all the imagery that the author conjures up makes it a joy to read.



This book is pure entertainment from beginning to end without a single boring moment. It is plot driven and extremely light on the erotic but the few times Zack and Adrian do get it on it is hot! This story treated me to a wonderful modern day Greek saga with all the legend, myth and magic to accompany it. A real page-turner if ever there was one.



