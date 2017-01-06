                                 
Friday, Jan 06, 2017
 
posted Friday, January 6, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 01
New Year's Eve Party at Chihuly Garden & Glass was spectacular
Arts & Entertainment
New Year's Eve Party at Chihuly Garden & Glass was spectacular

by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer

For the second year in a row I was lucky enough to attend the annual New Year's Eve Gala at Chihuly Garden and Glass (located next to the Space Needle at Seattle Center) with my boyfriend, Brian. As usual this was a high artsy affair and is clearly one of the best ways to celebrate New Year's Eve.

When we first arrived we kept our coats on because it was indeed a chilly night as we ventured outside to visit the outdoor glass garden. (By the time we'd arrived at 9pm, the always-enjoyable live glassblowing demonstrations from the Community Hot Shop had closed down.) We then came back inside, checked our coats and toured the museum's display of Dale Chihuly's work. It's an impressive collection.

After 10pm, the party officially moved into the Glasshouse ballroom, where there was live music from the Craig Lawrence Band, free appetizers and pastries, and a no-host bar. By midnight, everyone had received a glass of champagne as we waited and looked up at the Space Needle from the glass roof as we counted down to the start of 2017.

Watching the fireworks coming out of the Space Needle was an exciting moment and this year was by far one of the best displays I had ever seen.

After the fireworks Brian and I sipped our champagne to bring in the New Year.

MK Scott is a Seattle-based blogger. Check out his blog at outviewonline.com

