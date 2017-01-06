by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



When the Orlando City SC Lions play its first soccer match this season in a brand new stadium, some fans will sit in specially designed seats that honor the victims of last year's Pulse Nightclub tragedy. 49 of the 25,500 seats at Orlando City Stadium, which broke ground in 2014 and cost an estimated $155 million, were dedicated to those who died in the June 12 mass shooting.



'Just over six months ago on June the 12th, there was the senseless loss of 49 lives at the Pulse Nigthclub,' said soccer club president Phil Rawlins during a private dedication ceremony this week. 'And as a sports, as a community, as a soccer club, we responded to that tragedy in the very best possible way.'



He further stated, 'And it was my belief, I know it's your belief as a club, that this sport can lift up a community and help to heal a community. And that's what we did on that Saturday following the Pulse tragedy. We made a commitment on that day that, which is that we would commemorate, forever, in the new stadium a memory of the 49 victims that lost their lives that day. And today we're here to do that. We're here to commemorate and unveil the 49 rainbow seats that will sit permanently in section 12 of our new stadium as a constant reminder of the senseless acts of June 12.'



The rainbow-colored seats are in a prominent location inside the stadium and will be sold to season ticket holders, ensuring that they will be occupied for every home game throughout the season, which kicks off March 5 against New York City FC.



If you're planning to visit Orlando in the near future and would like to attend a Lions soccer match, go to orlandocitysc.com for ticket information.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!