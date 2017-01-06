by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Kim Burrell. Remember that name. The gospel artist, who collaborated with Pharrell Williams on the song 'I See a Victory' from the film Hidden Figures, is also a pastor, an anti-LGBT pastor. Burrell was scheduled to perform that number, which appears on the Academy Awards ballot, on the 'Ellen' show, but was dropped mid-week with a message from Degeneres herself saying the performance was canceled; and although a reason wasn't stated, it's likely due to a sermon the clergywoman gave calling homosexuality 'perverted.' Amid the controversy, the singer is unapologetic. Meanwhile, Katonya Breaux, the mother of Grammy winner and out Bisexual artist, Frank Ocean, asked him to remove Burrell's guest vocals on the track 'Godspeed,' featured on his recent album Blonde.



1,262 miles. That's the distance between Seattle and Indio, California. It's an estimated 20-hour trip by car, so if you carpool and share the steering wheel duties with a few friends, you're looking at only having to drive for 5 hours. Why am I telling you this? Because come April, you'll want to figure out a plan to get yourself down to the 2016 Coachella Festival because it's going to be lit. Radiohead will headline the first night on both weekends, April 14 and 21, then Beyoncé gets top billing for the second nights, April 15 and 22, and finally Kendrick Lamar closes out the back-to-back weekend event on April 16 and 23. Also on the lineup is Bon Iver, Justice, Lorde, DJ Snake, Crystal Castles, Porter Robinson & Madeon, Mac Miller, Galantis, Bastille, Kaytranada and about three-dozen additional acts. The most interesting performer on the roster is Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer. To purchase passes or single day tickets and check out the full lineup, go to coachella.com.



Another big festival, also scheduled for spring and also in California, announced its lineup this week as well. BottleRock Napa Valley will welcome thousands of fans to wine country on May 26 to 28 with a lineup featuring Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Foo Fighters, Maroon 5, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Modest Mouse, Fitz and the Tantrums, Band of Horses, Silversun Pickups, Andra Day, Mavis Staples, Ani DiFranco, House of Pain, Josh Kelley, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals and many more. Ticket information and complete lineup are available at bottlerocknapavalley.com.



One other new show to reveal is neo-bluegrass ensemble Yonder Mountain String Band, who'll play The Showbox Market on March 23.



Finally, congratulations to R&B legend and LGBT ally Janet Jackson on the birth of a baby boy, which she named Eissa. The superstar artist cut her tour short last year to tend to her pregnancy, but rumors are swirling that she could resume her live performances before the end of 2017, including a postponed date in Seattle. by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



A brand new year means twelve months of live concerts to look forward to. You can expect a lot of tour announcements in the coming weeks, including a possible outing by Lady GaGa, who is performing during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. Other acts that could possibly be hitting the road in the upcoming year are Katy Perry, Bon Jovi, U2, and Justin Timberlake. (NOTE: JT is likely to confirm a brief residency at Las Vegas' Monte Carlo soon.) And, it's possible Janet Jackson might resume her 'Unbreakable World Tour' that she postponed earlier this year for personal reasons.



From the concerts that have already been confirmed for Seattle in 2017, here are six you don't wanna miss.



RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

When: March 17

Where: Key Arena

New album to promote: 2016's The Getaway is the first studio album in five years by the rock icons and it produced a number one single on Billboard's Alternative Songs chart, 'Dark Neccessities.' Surprisingly, it didn't earn a Best Rock Album Grammy nod.



Set list possibilities: They'll play a bit of new material, but the Peppers will likely perform a lot of fan favorites, including 'Give It Away,' 'Under the Bridge,' 'By the Way,' 'Higher Ground,' 'Californication,' 'Scar Tissue' and my personal favorite, 'Dosed.'



Tickets: LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000.



ARIANA GRANDE

When: March 23

Where: Key Arena

New album to promote: Dangerous Woman came out in May and landed four Top 10 singles by year's end, 'Focus,' 'Into You,' 'Side to Side' (with Nicki Minaj) and the title track. Grande also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album, the second time she's done so in three years.



Set list possibilities: This girl can sing, as evidenced by a packed and impressed Key Arena in 2015. In addition to the three songs already mentioned, the 23 year-old will probably roll out 'Break Free,' 'Bang Bang,' 'Love Me Harder' and 'Problem,' to name a few.



Tickets: LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000.



DEADMAU5

When: April 21 and 22

Where: WaMu Theater

New album to promote: W:/2016ALBUM/ is the Canadian EDM act's newest album, which barely got released before 2016 came to a close, on December 2. 'Snowcone' and 'Let Go' (featuring Grabbitz) were selected as the first two singles.



Set list possibilities: I've seen Deadmau5 multiple times and his shows are amazing productions. It's as much a visual experience as it is audio. That said, besides what's on the new record, I'm guessing he'll include 'Ghosts n' Stuff,' 'Faxing Berlin,' 'Strobe,' 'Some Chords,' and perhaps my two favorites, 'Contact' and 'All I Have.'



Tickets: The 22nd show is sold out. Tickets for the 21st concert are available at axs.com.



LIONEL RICHIE and MARIAH CAREY

When: April 28

Where: Key Arena

New albums to promote: Neither artist has put out anything new in the past few years and since it's being billed as an 'All the Hits' tour, it's expected Richie and Carey will focus on performing some of the biggest songs from their respective catalogs.



Set list possibilities: When Richie appeared at Key Arena in 2014, he played solo material and hits from his days with legendary R&B band the Commodores, so my guess is he'll sing a mix of songs like 'Easy,' 'Three Times a Lady,' 'Sail On,' 'Truly,' 'Hello,' 'Dancing on the Ceiling' and 'My Love.' Meanwhile, Carey got rave reviews for her 2016 concerts throughout Europe, Las Vegas and Hawaii, where she wowed sell-out audiences with live versions of 'Emotions,' 'We Belong Together,' 'Hero,' 'My Love' and 'Fantasy,' so expect to hear some or most of those in late April. And, since Richie performed on the original version of 'Endless Love' with Diana Ross and Carey sang on an updated rendition with the late Luther Vandross, my assumption is they'll collaborate on that classic hit.



Tickets: LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000.



BRUNO MARS

When: July 24

Where: Tacoma Dome

New album to promote: 24 K Magic is Mars' latest album that was released down the homestretch of 2016 and thus far the title track is the only single ushered out from it. The album is a throwback to the '60s and '70s funk-soul sound.



Set list possibilities: I have a feeling Mars will introduce half of the new album to fans when he plays the T-Dome this summer, though he'll probably add 'Locked Out of Heaven,' 'Grenade,' 'Just the Way You Are,' 'When I Was Your Man,' 'Gorilla' and the mega smash 'Uptown Funk' on the set list.



Tickets: LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000.



COLDPLAY

When: September 23

Where: CenturyLink Field

New album to promote: A Head Full of Dreams came out late in 2015 and features collaborations with Beyonce, Tove Lo and Noel Gallagher of Oasis. Interestingly, similar to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Coldplay was shut out of the Grammy nominations this year.



Set list possibilities: Coldplay is an artist I've also seen multiple times and they always put on a great show, playing all of their hits; they usually don't perform any obscure tracks or rarities, opting to please the fans with what they want to hear. Therefore, 'Yellow,' 'Fix You,' 'Viva La Vida,' 'The Scientist,' 'Shiver,' 'The Hardest Part,' 'Paradise,' 'Adventure of a Lifetime' and 'Up & Up' are just some of the songs the super group could present to a massive audience at CenturyLink Field next summer.



Tickets: LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000.



