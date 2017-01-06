On January 4, US Sen. Patty Murray of Washington joined Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, and fellow Democrats for a press conference to discuss Republican attempts to dismantle Medicare and Medicaid, as well as the Affordable Care Act.



At the press event, Sen. Murray made the following remarks:



'You know, Republicans have made all kinds of empty promises about how ripping apart the health care system - with no plan to replace it - somehow won't hurt anyone. But I'd like to focus on just one promise Republicans made: that if they repeal the Affordable Care Act, privatize Medicare, and cap Medicaid, families will magically be better off.



'Republican leaders said exactly this. In fact, three days after his election, President-elect Trump even said he'd deliver better health care for 'much less money.' Well, President-elect Trump might be able to make that kind of promise from his tower - but workers and families can't take it to the bank.



'Studies show that if Republicans in Congress rush to dismantle our health care system, people across the country will pay more. Premiums will skyrocket. Prescription drug costs will increase. Out-of-pocket costs will rise. And the Republican plan to unravel the guaranteed benefit of Medicare would leave seniors vulnerable when they can least afford it.



'All that will do is make America sick again - and it shouldn't have to be said, but that's the wrong direction for families and for our economy.



'If Republicans think causing chaos in our health care system, heightening economic uncertainty, and burdening seniors and families with higher health care costs somehow makes our country stronger, they've got another thing coming. They should step back from the brink, stop putting politics ahead of families' health care, and agree to join together on efforts to make our health care system work better for families - instead of destroying it, and before it is too late.'



The press conference was held following Senate and House Democrats' meeting with President Barack Obama.



Courtesy of Sen. Patty Murray's office



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!