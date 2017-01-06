WASHINGTON, DC - Today, Representative Pramila Jayapal was sworn in to the 115th Congress, representing Washington's seventh district.



Representative Jayapal is the first Indian American woman in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is also the first person of color in the state's Democratic delegation, and the first woman to represent the seventh Congressional District.



The district encompasses most of Seattle, as well as Vashon Island and portions of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Burien and Normandy Park.



'Today is not about me. It's about we,' said Jayapal. 'It's about the movement of hundreds of thousands of people in Washington's seventh Congressional District, a diverse coalition of people from all walks of life, who want to ensure we continue to provide opportunity for all.



'In Congress, I pledge to draw on my experiences as a woman of color, as an immigrant, and as a Washingtonian to speak out against injustice, even when it is not popular, to push for creative solutions to people's everyday problems, and to find common ground where it can be found.



'I thank Congressman Jim McDermott for his years of service, and look forward to building on his progressive legacy of fighting for every person in the seventh district.'



Representative Jayapal is one of only twenty-three Members of Congress born in another country.



Courtesy of U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal's office



