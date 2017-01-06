                                 
Friday, Jan 13, 2017
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 43 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, January 6, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 01
You don't deserve 'extra rights,' Ben Carson says
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
You don't deserve 'extra rights,' Ben Carson says

by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer

Ben Carson - nominated for no discernable reason by Donald Trump to be Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) - said at his January 12 confirmation hearing that LGBT Americans should not get 'extra rights.'

If confirmed by the US Senate, Carson would be in charge of administering federally funded housing for low-income people and enforcing federal nondiscrimination policies.

In 2012 and 2015, Obama's HUD adopted rules to ensure that the department's core housing programs and services are open to people regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity. Those protections seem now to be at risk under Carson.

Asked by Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio if he would enforce LGBT protections in the public housing sector, Carson tried to appear conciliatory.

'Of course, I would enforce all the laws of the land,' Carson responded. 'Of course, I think all Americans should be protected by the law.'

But then he added, 'What I have said before is I don't think anyone should get 'extra rights.'

Unfortunately Brown did not follow up with a question about what those 'extra rights' might be.

A clue might be found in a 2014 speech Carson delivered to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). In it, he denied that Lesbian and Gay couples have a right to marry.

'Of course gay people should have the same rights as everyone else, but they don't get extra rights,' Carson told CPAC. 'They don't get to redefine marriage.'

LGBT people have very few rights actually guaranteed by federal statutes. Only Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act and the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act specifically address sexual orientation and gender identity. All other federal civil rights protections for the LGBT community come under executive orders or administrative guidelines issued by the Obama administration.

That's why a promise to 'enforce all the laws of the land' is not a good answer, at least from the perspective of LGBT rights.

Carson also sidestepped a question about Donald Trump's potential conflicts of interest.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren asked Carson to guarantee that 'not one dollar' of HUD money would go to Trump-owned businesses.

'I will not play favorites for anyone,' Carson said. 'I will manage things in a way that benefits the American people.'

'If there happens to be an extraordinarily good program that's working for millions of people, and it turns out that someone that you're targeting is going to gain $10 from it, am I going to say, 'No, the rest of you Americans can't have it?' Carson added. 'I think logic and common sense is the best way.'

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
They're baaack! Backholm group files new bathroom initiative
------------------------------
HRC proud to join social justice actions standing for equality at dawn of Trump administration
------------------------------
President Obama reportedly considering freeing Chelsea Manning
------------------------------
Pramila Jayapal rockets into congressional leadership roles
------------------------------
Meryl Streep's Golden Globe speech WOWS the world
------------------------------
Five ways repealing the Affordable Care Act will impact Washingtonians
------------------------------
Gender Justice League and partners hosts name and gender marker change legal clinic
------------------------------
Lesbian author Sarah Schulman at Seattle Central Library on Jan. 17
------------------------------
Kerry apologizes to LGBT State Department employees for past discrimination
------------------------------
Judiciary Committee Dems go easy on Jeff Sessions
------------------------------
Mattis won't say he supports LGBT service in military
------------------------------
You don't deserve 'extra rights,' Ben Carson says
------------------------------
Florida settles lawsuit on birth certificates for children of same-sex couples
------------------------------
LGB teens and risk behavior
------------------------------
Obama administration appeals Title IX ruling, seeks to protect Trans students
------------------------------
Online sex-seekers study
------------------------------
The impact of losing Obamacare
------------------------------
Trans man sues Catholic hospital for discrimination

Lawsuit cites part of Obamacare blocked by federal judge
------------------------------
Spain is the most Trans-friendly country, new survey shows
------------------------------

------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2016 - DigitalTeamWorks 2016
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News