|LGB teens and risk behavior
by Shaun Knittel -
SGN Associate Editor
The kids are not all right. According to the nation's first survey of Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual (LGB) teens and risk behavior, there are almost 1.3 million such high school students in the United States. They are nearly five times more likely than their straight peers to have attempted suicide and more than four times more likely to have experimented with hard drugs like heroin and meth.
Another half a million high school students are not sure about their sexual orientation, according to the study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several of the study's authors flagged the survey in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). They used a nationally representative sample of 15,624 public and private high school students in grades 9 through 12 who completed an anonymous and voluntary questionnaire.
According to their write-up in JAMA, 'Compared with their straight peers, LGB students reported a significantly higher prevalence of being bullied at school (34.2% vs. 18.8%), experiencing electronic bullying (28.0% vs. 14.2%), being forced to have sexual intercourse (17.8% vs. 5.4%), experiencing physical dating violence (17.5% vs. 8.3%), and experiencing sexual dating violence (22.7% vs. 9.1%). Students who were not sure of their sexual identity also reported higher rates of all of these behaviors than their straight peers.'
Nationwide, the CDC found, '88.8% of students identified as heterosexual, 2.0% identified as gay or lesbian, 6.0% identified as bisexual, and 3.2% were not sure of their sexual identity.'
The survey was conducted between September 2014 and December 2015 and measured 118 risky behaviors in total, such as whether students catch rides with drivers who have been drinking (over 20% of all students reported they had done so at least once over the previous 30 days). Of students who had driven a car in the previous 30 days, those unsure about their sexual identity were twice as likely to report having driven under the influence of alcohol (16.7%).
Gay, Lesbian, and Bisexual students were more likely to engage in many of the risky behaviors the CDC measured. Though they were less likely than straight students to carry a firearm in public, they were more likely to carry a weapon to school (6.2%) and twice as likely to have tried marijuana before age 13 (13.9%). They were also more than twice as likely to skip school out of safety concerns (12.5%) and almost twice as likely to have been threatened with a weapon at school (10%).
For more information, go to the CDC's website and look up 'Sexual Identity, Sex of Sexual Contacts, and Health-Related Behaviors Among Students in Grades 9-12 - United States and Selected Sites, 2015.'
