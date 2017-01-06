by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



A transgender man is suing a Catholic hospital for canceling his hysterectomy.



Jionni Conforti says his doctor ordered the surgery as 'medically necessary' treatment for his gender dysphoria, as well as to avoid the possibility of an increased risk of cancer.



But St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, a Catholic health care provider in Paterson, New Jersey, canceled the procedure on the basis of its religious values, Conforti charges.



According to Conforti's lawsuit, in 2015 a nurse initially confirmed the surgery but the hospital later emailed him to cancel it.



'This is to follow up to your email inquiring about scheduling a total hysterectomy here at St. Joseph's to remove all female parts based on the medical necessity for gender reassignment,' reads the email, sent by Rev Martin D. Rooney of the Paterson Diocese.



'This is to inform you that as a Catholic Hospital we would not be able to allow your surgeon to schedule this surgery here at St. Joseph's.'



Conforti eventually found another surgeon and hospital to perform his hysterectomy, but he told Yahoo Beauty the initial rejection 'cost him emotionally.'



'This is my neighborhood hospital,' Conforti explained. 'My whole family has been treated here, and this is the hospital where I would be taken by ambulance in an emergency, and they discriminated against me.



'I am shocked and saddened by the treatment I received, and I am afraid of how I would be treated if I need medical care again. St. Joseph's Healthcare, who says it prides itself on a 'patients first' approach, completely disrespected who I am as a person, and that is not how a hospital should treat people.'



Conforti is suing the hospital under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, which states that a person cannot be discriminated against on the basis of sex and gender identity.



The lawsuit also cites Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act (ACA, or Obamacare). The nondiscrimination provisions in that section of the law prohibit discrimination based on a person's sex when the health care provider receives federal funds, as St Joseph's does.



The Obama administration rule applying Section 1557 to protect health care for Transgender people was blocked on December 30 by a federal judge in a separate lawsuit initiated by Texas.



Nevertheless, Conforti's lawyers say he is entitled to protection under that rule.



'No hospital should be allowed to decide who their patients are, particularly when they receive government funds,' said Lambda Legal attorney Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, who is handling the case.



'Denying care to someone at their time of need because of their sex or gender identity is not only dangerous and humiliating, it's against the law.'



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!