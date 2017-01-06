HRC among sponsors of major upcoming events in Washington, DC, including Women's March and rally for immigrant and refugee rights



WASHINGTON, DC - Today, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization, announced that it is proud to both sponsor and join in major social justice actions next week in the nation's capital, raising up our shared and continuing fight for equality for all.



A contingent of HRC staff, members and volunteers will be participating in both the 'We Are Here To Stay' rally for immigrant and refugee rights and the 'We Shall Not Be Moved March on Washington' for civil rights on January 14; and the 'Women's March on Washington' on January 21. HRC is a sponsor of both the 'Women's March,' and the 'We Are Here To Stay' rally.



'At a time of great uncertainty for our country, we join our fellow Americans in standing up and speaking out for our shared values of equality and justice for all,' said HRC President Chad Griffin. 'Next week and beyond, we will stand in locked arms with our progressive partners, reminding our new president that our communities are as diverse as the fabric of this nation. We are women. We are Muslim. We are Jewish. We are black, white, Latinx, Asian, and Native American. We are immigrants and we are people living with disabilities. And if you attack one of us, you are attacking all of us.'



The Rev. MacArthur H. Flournoy, HRC Foundation's Director for Faith Partnerships and Mobilization, is scheduled to speak at the 'We Shall Not Be Moved March,' sponsored by the National Action Network. The 9 a.m. march on January 14 along Independence Avenue will culminate in a noon rally at West Potomac Park across from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.



The 'We Are Here To Stay' rally, part of a national immigrant day of action, organized by a coalition of immigration advocacy groups, will begin January 14 at 11 a.m. at the historic Metropolitan AME Church in downtown Washington, D.C. Javier, an HRC supporter, whose moving story about coming to the United States is featured in a new HRC video in English and Spanish, will be among the special guests speaking at the rally.



The Women's March on Washington, a grassroots effort to unify communities dedicated to advancing equality for women at all levels of society, is January 21, and kicks off at 10 a.m. at Independence Avenue and Third Street NW, near the nation's Capitol.



The Human Rights Campaign is America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.



Courtesy of the Human Rights Campaign



