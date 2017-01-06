                                 
Friday, Jan 13, 2017
 
posted Friday, January 6, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 01
Queer Resurgence on Capitol Hill Poetry Slam Festival Jan. 22-24
Arts & Entertainment
ALL STORIES
  next story
Queer Resurgence on Capitol Hill Poetry Slam Festival Jan. 22-24

Seattle Poetry Slam is organizing a three-day all-ages poetry festival and competition in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood for those who identify as LGBTQ. With the recent changes in the city, we are committed to reclaiming the neighborhood that was once Queer and bringing art back into Capitol Hill.

The festival will be held January 22-24 at the following venues: Wildrose (1021 E Pike St), Gay City (517 E Pike St), Elliott Bay Book Company (1521 10th Ave) and Re-bar (1114 Howell St.) The festival is FREE and open to the public. This project is funded in part by a Neighborhood Matching Fund award from the City of Seattle, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods.



SATURDAY | JANUARY 22
12pm-2pm - Decolonize Your Sex Workshop (Gay City); 2pm-4pm - The Language of Tarot and Poetry (Gay City); 4pm-6pm - Qomedy: Queer Comedy Open Mic and Showcase (Wildrose); 6pm-9pm - Preliminary Round Poetry Slam A (Gay City); 6pm-10pm - Preliminary Round Poetry Slam B (Wildrose)

SUNDAY | JANUARY 23
12pm-2pm - QWOC Panel on Race Gender Sex & Surviving Seattle (Gay City); 2pm-4pm - Witchy AF-Writing Workshop with Imani Sims (Elliott Bay Book Company); 2pm-4pm - Interrupting Self Sabotage: A Writing Workshop with Tara Hardy (Gay City); 4pm-6pm - Queer and Trans People of Color Open Mic with featured poets Joshua Koets and Anastacia Renee (Gay City); 6pm-9pm - Preliminary Round Poetry Slam C (Gay City); 6pm-10pm - Preliminary Round Poetry Slam D (Wildrose)

MONDAY | JANUARY 24
7pm-10pm - Queer Resurgence Poetry Slam Festival FINALS featuring Jansen Niccals (Re-bar)

www.queerpoetrycapitolhill.org;
www.facebook.com/seattlequeerpoetry;
www.seattlepoetryslam.org

Courtesy of Seattle Poetry Slam

