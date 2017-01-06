                                 
Friday, Jan 13, 2017
 
posted Friday, January 6, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 01
Music of Remembrance (MOR) presents Art from Ashes - a free community concert at Benaroya Hall to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day
MUSIC OF REMEMBRANCE
'ART FROM ASHES'
INTERNATIONAL HOLOCAUST
REMEMBRANCE DAY CONCERT
NORDSTROM RECITAL HALL
BENAROYA HALL
Monday, January 23 @ 5pm

On January 27, 1945, Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp, was liberated by the Soviet army. On Monday, January 23, 2017, Music of Remembrance (MOR) presents a community-wide FREE concert to honor this important moment in history, and commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The musical program features music from the Terezín and Vilna Ghettos, and works by composers whose lives were cut short by Nazi persecution: Hans Krása, Gideon Klein, Ilse Weber, Laszlo Weiner, and Dick Kattenburg. Featuring stellar instrumentalists drawn largely from the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, and some of the region's finest vocal talents.

Admission is FREE but tickets are required. Please contact musicofremembrance.org | 206-365-7770.

This concert is presented with generous support from Jack and Adina Almo.

MOR is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 by Artistic Director Mina Miller to remember the Holocaust through music.

Courtesy of Music of Remembrance

