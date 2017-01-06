MUSIC OF REMEMBRANCE

'ART FROM ASHES'

INTERNATIONAL HOLOCAUST

REMEMBRANCE DAY CONCERT

NORDSTROM RECITAL HALL

BENAROYA HALL

Monday, January 23 @ 5pm



On January 27, 1945, Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp, was liberated by the Soviet army. On Monday, January 23, 2017, Music of Remembrance (MOR) presents a community-wide FREE concert to honor this important moment in history, and commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The musical program features music from the Terezín and Vilna Ghettos, and works by composers whose lives were cut short by Nazi persecution: Hans Krása, Gideon Klein, Ilse Weber, Laszlo Weiner, and Dick Kattenburg. Featuring stellar instrumentalists drawn largely from the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, and some of the region's finest vocal talents.



Admission is FREE but tickets are required. Please contact musicofremembrance.org | 206-365-7770.



This concert is presented with generous support from Jack and Adina Almo.



MOR is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 by Artistic Director Mina Miller to remember the Holocaust through music.



Courtesy of Music of Remembrance



