by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Moonlight may have only captured one award at last weekend's Golden Globes, but it was a biggie. The LGBT-themed coming of age movie was named Best Motion Picture-Drama at the tail end of a three-hour glitzy ceremony held in Beverly Hills on January 8. Mahershala Ali, who plays Juan in the acclaimed film, was heavily favored to walk away with the statue for Best Supporting Actor, a prize he's been winning this entire awards season from a wide range of critics' groups, but lost surprisingly to Nocturnal Animals star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Moonlight also came up short in the categories of Best Director and Best Screenplay, losing both to LaLa Land creator Damien Chazelle.



Sarah Paulson completed the second piece of a potential trifecta when she was called to the podium to accept the Golden Globe for her work on 'The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.' She already won an Emmy last fall for her portrayal of shunned prosecuting attorney Marcia Clark and she's currently nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award, which would give her the trio of accolades that many insiders call a 'trifecta,' essentially an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG for playing the same role. Paulson's partner, actress Holland Taylor, couldn't attend the ceremony because she's working on a play in New York, but she did post a few Tweets throughout the day to lend her support.



As part of the creative team behind 'The People vs OJ Simpson,' Ryan Murphy joined cast members and fellow directors, writers and producers on stage when the show was named as the Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.



'City of Stars' outshined an impressive field of nominees in the Best Song race, positioning itself as a frontrunner for the Oscars, should it be shortlisted by the music branch of the Academy. The charming tune, featured in the musical LaLa Land, was composed by Justin Hurwitz and the Broadway-turned-featured-film songwriting team of Pasek and Paul; the latter of the duo, Benj Pasek, is openly Gay.



In accepting the Globe for Best Animated Motion Picture, Zootopia co-director and Evergreen State College alum Byron Howard thanked his husband of 28 years on the national telecast.



And though it competed in two categories, Best Television Series-Comedy and Best Actor in a Television Series-Comedy, 'Transparent' was beaten both times by the new series 'Atlanta' and its lead star Donald Glover. But it stands to earn Jeffrey Tambor another trophy at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when they are presented on January 29.



In total, LaLa Land received 7 Golden Globes on Sunday night, including awards for Best Actor (Ryan Gosling) and Actress (Emma Stone) in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy. It will likely contend for multiple Academy Awards, when the Oscar nominations are unveiled on January 24.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!