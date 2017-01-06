by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



If you thought 2016 was a busy year for concerts in Seattle, you ain't seen nothing yet. 2017 will be epic, evidenced by a new slate of shows that were announced this week.



U2 has included the Emerald City on its upcoming road outing, which commemorates the 30-year anniversary of the band's most regarded album. 'U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017' includes 16 shows in North America, plus an appearance at the Bonnaroo Festival, and 8 performances in Europe. The Seattle concert, scheduled for May 14 at CenturyLink Field, is the second show of the tour, before it moves on to Los Angeles, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Miami, Washington DC, London, Paris and Brussels, to name a few stops. The Joshua Tree was released to worldwide acclaim on March 9, 1987 and produced a trio of mega singles for the Irish group - 'With or Without You,' 'Where the Streets Have No Name' and 'I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.' U2 is expected to play most, if not all, of the album on this tour. Opening the Seattle show will be Grammy-winning folk-rock act Mumford & Sons. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 17 (10am) at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.



Green Day will kick off its 'Revolution Radio Summer Tour' in the Seattle area, at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn to be exact. They previously launched a tour in the Emerald City back in 2009 and were supposed to do the same a few years ago at the Paramount Theatre, although that tour was scrapped due to lead singer Billy Joe Armstrong, who is openly Bisexual, needing to go to rehab. The punk trio, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, will begin a spring excursion on March 1 at Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Arena. But the summer leg will launch at White River, about a 25-minute drive from central Seattle. The tour helps promote Green Day's latest album, Revolution Radio, the band's sixteenth full-length studio recording. Expect to hear a mix of old and new songs during the show that could possibly include 'Holiday,' 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams,' 'Basket Case,' 'Wake Me Up When September Ends' and 'Jesus of Suburbia.' Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.



Ann Wilson is also beginning her tour here in Seattle, the city that made her and sister Nancy Wilson famous, on March 8 at the Moore Theatre. As the lead singer of Heart, the power vocalist embarks on a brief one-month tour that includes stops in Denver, New Orleans, Annapolis, Philadelphia and Providence. 'A beautiful, classy set with an elegant, artistic production,' is what the singer said in a press release in response to being asked what the show would entail. 'The music will be a mix of songs that have powered my life; iconic soul stirring covers, songs from my years of solo work and the unforgettable songs of Heart.' Tickets, priced between $47 and $67, are available online at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Paramount box office, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.



Here are a few additional shows to announce: Classic rock group Foreigner is set to perform at White River Amphitheatre on September 9 with special guest Cheap Trick, as the final date of the band's 40th anniversary tour. The xx will appear April 24 at WaMu Theater to promote its brand new album I See You. And, country star Hank Williams is the first act to be revealed for the Washington State Fair in Puyallup this fall; he'll perform at the event on September 16.



Finally, do you remember listening to the soundtrack of the film Singles? Well, it turns 25 years old next month, and the album, which included songs by Soundgarden and Pearl Jam, among other Seattle grunge acts, will be reissued with a double-disc edition on February 17. Stay glued for more news on that.



