|
|
|Five ways repealing the Affordable Care Act will impact Washingtonians
|
From Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-7)
President-elect Donald Trump and the congressional Republicans have called to repeal the Affordable Care Act, privatize Medicare, make massive cuts to Medicaid, increase prescription drug prices, and defund Planned Parenthood - taking away health care from millions of working families across the country.
'Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, thousands of families in Washington state have been able to get quality, affordable health care,' said Rep. Jayapal. 'Now, Republicans in Congress want to strip away health coverage from working families already struggling to make ends meet.
'Health care is a right, not a privilege. Instead of rolling back the progress we've made, we need to strengthen and expand the Affordable Care Act,' added Jayapal.
If Republicans are successful, 775,000 people in Washington state will lose life-saving health care. Here are five ways repealing the Affordable Care Act will directly harm the people of Washington:
1. Young people in the state under the age of 26 will not be able to get health coverage under their parents' plan. Currently, about 55,000 young people in Washington have taken advantage of the Affordable Care Act by staying on their parents' health insurance. A repeal of the law means they will be forced to purchase their own health insurance, or take the risk of staying uninsured.
2. Washington women would have to pay more for health care. Before the Affordable Care Act, women were forced to pay out of pocket for basic preventive health care like routine breast cancer screenings, birth control, and Pap tests.
3. If the Affordable Care Act is repealed, nearly 4 million Washingtonians who rely on employer-sponsored health care will be impacted. The Affordable Care Act gives tax incentives to encourage small business owners to provide health coverage to their employees.
4. More than 50,000 Washingtonians who have gained health care due to Medicaid expansion will lose health coverage. The Affordable Care Act expanded Medicaid, giving life-saving coverage to thousands of Washingtonians who couldn't afford health care before.
5. People with pre-existing conditions could be denied coverage. In Washington, almost 3 million people have a pre-existing condition. Repealing the Affordable Care Act would allow insurance companies to go back to the days when they could deny coverage to individuals with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, cancer, or asthma.
Share on Facebook
Share on Delicious
Share on StumbleUpon!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|They're baaack! Backholm group files new bathroom initiative
------------------------------
HRC proud to join social justice actions standing for equality at dawn of Trump administration
------------------------------
President Obama reportedly considering freeing Chelsea Manning
------------------------------
Pramila Jayapal rockets into congressional leadership roles
------------------------------
Meryl Streep's Golden Globe speech WOWS the world
------------------------------
Five ways repealing the Affordable Care Act will impact Washingtonians
------------------------------
Gender Justice League and partners hosts name and gender marker change legal clinic
------------------------------
Lesbian author Sarah Schulman at Seattle Central Library on Jan. 17
------------------------------
Kerry apologizes to LGBT State Department employees for past discrimination
------------------------------
Judiciary Committee Dems go easy on Jeff Sessions
------------------------------
Mattis won't say he supports LGBT service in military
------------------------------
You don't deserve 'extra rights,' Ben Carson says
------------------------------
Florida settles lawsuit on birth certificates for children of same-sex couples
------------------------------
LGB teens and risk behavior
------------------------------
Obama administration appeals Title IX ruling, seeks to protect Trans students
------------------------------
Online sex-seekers study
------------------------------
The impact of losing Obamacare
------------------------------
Trans man sues Catholic hospital for discrimination
Lawsuit cites part of Obamacare blocked by federal judge
------------------------------
Spain is the most Trans-friendly country, new survey shows
------------------------------
------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------