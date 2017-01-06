From Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-7)



President-elect Donald Trump and the congressional Republicans have called to repeal the Affordable Care Act, privatize Medicare, make massive cuts to Medicaid, increase prescription drug prices, and defund Planned Parenthood - taking away health care from millions of working families across the country.



'Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, thousands of families in Washington state have been able to get quality, affordable health care,' said Rep. Jayapal. 'Now, Republicans in Congress want to strip away health coverage from working families already struggling to make ends meet.



'Health care is a right, not a privilege. Instead of rolling back the progress we've made, we need to strengthen and expand the Affordable Care Act,' added Jayapal.



If Republicans are successful, 775,000 people in Washington state will lose life-saving health care. Here are five ways repealing the Affordable Care Act will directly harm the people of Washington:



1. Young people in the state under the age of 26 will not be able to get health coverage under their parents' plan. Currently, about 55,000 young people in Washington have taken advantage of the Affordable Care Act by staying on their parents' health insurance. A repeal of the law means they will be forced to purchase their own health insurance, or take the risk of staying uninsured.



2. Washington women would have to pay more for health care. Before the Affordable Care Act, women were forced to pay out of pocket for basic preventive health care like routine breast cancer screenings, birth control, and Pap tests.



3. If the Affordable Care Act is repealed, nearly 4 million Washingtonians who rely on employer-sponsored health care will be impacted. The Affordable Care Act gives tax incentives to encourage small business owners to provide health coverage to their employees. 4. More than 50,000 Washingtonians who have gained health care due to Medicaid expansion will lose health coverage. The Affordable Care Act expanded Medicaid, giving life-saving coverage to thousands of Washingtonians who couldn't afford health care before.



5. People with pre-existing conditions could be denied coverage. In Washington, almost 3 million people have a pre-existing condition. Repealing the Affordable Care Act would allow insurance companies to go back to the days when they could deny coverage to individuals with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, cancer, or asthma.



