|World OutGames Miami seeking global artist submissions for official event poster
by Shaun Knittel -
SGN Associate Editor
World OutGames Miami 2017, a ten-day multi-sport, human rights, and cultural event (May 27 until June 4), is inviting artists worldwide from all disciplines to create an original poster image that promotes the spirit of the 2017 Games.
This commemorative art design should wholeheartedly embrace the three core pillars of the World OutGames: Sports, Culture, and Human Rights, say officials.
Each art submission will be judged by an esteemed selection committee who will choose three designs to be uploaded to outgames.org for voting on by the public during early April. The design that receives the most votes will be used as World OutGames Miami 2017's official commemorative poster, be the featured program cover, and more.
In addition, the winning artist/designer will receive a cash prize of $500, a VIP Cultural Arts Pass to attend World OutGames Miami, and discounted rates for travel and lodging.
The submission deadline for artists/designers is March 5, at 11:50 p.m. EST. The winner will be announced in mid-April.
'We are excited to engage the artist community to develop a powerful symbol of our global event,' said CEO Ivan Cano. 'Art is at the forefront of our culture pillar, and we are excited to select a submission that best celebrates our inclusive sports, human rights, and cultural offerings.'
For more information or to enter the World OutGames Miami 2017 official poster design contest, please visit https://miamioutgames.fusesport.com/registration/578/.
World OutGames is a multi-sport and cultural event that is licensed by the Gay and Lesbian International Sport Association (GLISA). Every four years, World OutGames brings together athletes from all over the world in unprecedented numbers for a celebration of sport, culture, and human rights, many from countries where homosexuality remains illegal and hidden. Previously hosted by Montreal, Copenhagen, and Antwerp, World OutGames is open to all who wish to participate, without regard to sexual orientation. There are no qualifying standards, although competitions are arranged according to the skill levels of the competitors. For more information about World OutGames, visit www.outgames.org, www.facebook.com/OutGamesMiami, www.twitter.com/outgamesmiami, and www.instagram.com/outgamesmiami.
