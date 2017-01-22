                                 
Sunday, Jan 22, 2017
 
posted Friday, January 20, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 03
Weekly Pets
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Weekly Pets

FLICKA
Meet Flicka, a two-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix. Flicka loves to play, and expresses her enthusiasm by doing little hops. She has an infectiously happy demeanor! Flicka lives for treats and hikes. She would be so delighted in a moderately active home with older teens and adults, and no cats! Flicka is currently cozied up in a foster home. If you're interested in Flicka, contact adoptions@seattlehumane.org to arrange a meeting!

As with all of our dogs, Flicka has been spayed, micro-chipped, and vaccinated. She will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!

TSUMATRA
Meet Tsumatra, a 14-year-old Bengal kitty with black and gold stripes! She's quite the talker and will meow at you to say hello! Don't let her age fool you either - Tsumatra still loves to chase crinkly balls and swat at her favorite cat wand. Tsumatra is a social kitty and will come up to visitors purring and asking for scratches. Visit her today at Seattle Humane!

As with all of our cats, Tsumatra is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own identification tag and collar. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw!

PROMOTION

Pet-A-Day Challenge: A Resolution You Can Keep!

Follow Seattle Humane on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to see an adoptable pet each day in January who needs a loving family. Seattle Humane challenges you to share and retweet each post this month to get these pets as much exposure as possible! There's a special surprise for the adopter of the featured pet if they mention the Pet-A-Day Challenge.

