|Lambda Legal: Tom Price would endanger health of LGBT people and people living with HIV
|
NEW YORK, NY - As congressional hearings begin on Tom Price's nomination to become Secretary for Health and Human Services, Rachel B. Tiven, CEO of Lambda Legal, the nation's oldest and largest non-profit legal organization working for the rights of LGBT people and everyone living with HIV, released the following statement:
'Senator Tom Price is a dangerous choice for Secretary of Health and Human Services. He is unfit to serve as the guardian of our nation's health and his track record raises serious doubts about his ability to champion policies that promote better health outcomes for all Americans.
'In particular, we are deeply concerned by his vocal opposition to the Affordable Care Act - the most effective piece of legislation in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the history of the epidemic - as well as his harmful opposition to LGBT equality in vote after vote in Congress. There is no doubt in our minds that Senator Price holds alarming views about LGBT people and would drive healthcare policy that hurts the communities we represent. We urge the Senate to reject his appointment.'
During his congressional career, Senator Price has consistently taken policy positions and advocated for legislation harmful to LGBT Americans, including:
o Voting for a constitutional amendment to permanently ban marriage for same-sex couples;
o Co-sponsoring the First Amendment Defense Act (better known as the 'Fostering American Discrimination Act'), which aims to create religious exemptions to all federal laws and policies that protect LGBT people from discrimination;
o Voting against the Employment Nondiscrimination Act and against the Hate Crimes Act
o Opposing Planned Parenthood, which provides essential preventive health services and treatment to 2.7 million women, men and young people annually, including large numbers of low-income LGBT people with no other access to routine wellness care, cancer screening, HIV testing and other culturally competent medical services.
Courtesy of Lambda Legal
