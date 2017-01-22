by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Would you pay $1 million to have dinner with Mike Pence? How about $250,000 for a chance to eat with Donald Trump's cabinet nominees?



Unfortunately, if you're a Republican major donor, you have to choose. Both inaugural events are scheduled at the same time.



'It's all messed up, they have the cabinet dinner and the VP dinner on the same night at the same time,' a Trump donor complained. He's torn, he said, over which event to attend.



The dinners are part of several days of inaugural festivities, beginning on inauguration day itself, January 20.



According to Politico, the cabinet dinner will cost donors either $100,000 or $250,000, while dinner with Mike Pence will go for $500,000 or $1 million. The amount will determine 'the level of access' a donor gets to the guests of honor.



There's one more potential downside to the dinner arrangements. The brochure distributed by the Trump inaugural planners promises that only 'select' cabinet nominees will attend.



Some GOP bigwigs were reportedly worried that only a few lower-level nominees would be on hand. If that happens, 'people will be pissed,' the Trump donor said.



In other inaugural news, Trump denied reports that his team is having trouble booking headline acts to perform at his inaugural events.



'Many of the celebrities that are saying they're not going, they were never invited,' Trump told Fox News's 'Fox and Friends' on January 18.



'I don't want the celebrities; I want the people. We have the biggest celebrities in the world there. The biggest in the world.'



Asked by 'Fox and Friends' co-host Ainsley Earhardt if that comment included himself, Trump added, 'Well, I won't say that. But we have the biggest celebrities - and President Obama. And President Obama.'



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!