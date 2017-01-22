by Sara Michelle Fetters - SGN A&E Writer



It's that time of year again. This coming Tuesday morning, January 24, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will announce the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards, and it's likely that after two years of #OscarSoWhite becoming a major controversy Oscar voters can rest easy that's unlikely to be the case this year. With Barry Jenkins Moonlight winning more Best Picture awards from critics groups (including the Seattle Film Critics Society) than any other 2016 release, Hidden Figures setting the box office ablaze and Denzel Washington's adaptation of August Wilson's Fences capturing everyone's undivided attention, it's safe to say overall nominations will be far less Caucasian than they've been in anytime in recent memory. Throw Jeff Nichols' Loving into the mix and there's an outside chance four African American dramas could be vying for Best Picture, a landmark achievement for the AMPAS that's been far too long in coming.



While a number of other hot films could filter into the Best Picture discussion, most notably David Mackenzie's Hell or High Water, Denis Villeneuve's Arrival, Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge, Garth Davis' Lion, Martin Scorsese's Silence, Kenneth Lonergan's Manchester by the Sea and Tim Miller's Deadpool, it is Damien Chazelle's Hollywood set musical La La Land that will likely prove to be Oscar's hottest ticket. After winning a record seven Golden Globes, the Whiplash filmmaker's follow-up is without question this year's Oscar frontrunner, and it's quite likely that when the nominations are announced it could very well come close to matching both All About Eve and Titanic with the most ever at a whopping 14.



Outside of the Best Picture race, Best Actress is also proving to be something of an intriguing horse race. Rough estimate? There are roughly 17 women who could end up hearing their names called Tuesday morning, every single one of them worthy of recognition. Emma Stone (La La Land), Amy Adams (Arrival), Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins), Annette Bening (20th Century Women), Jessica Chastain (Miss Sloane), Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving), Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures), Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Tika Sumpter (Southside with You), Kate Beckinsale (Love & Friendship), Sally Field (Hello, My Name Is Doris), Rebecca Hall (Christine), Sadra Huller (Toni Erdmann), Sasha Lane (American Honey) and Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge of Seventeen), all can make a case they deserve to be nominated, so figuring out who will be amongst the final five is close to impossible.



Best Actor isn't nearly as crowded, and while there were plenty of great performances delivered by the men in 2016, not nearly as many of them are likely to get nominated for their work. As of right now, it's safe to say that both Denzel Washington (Fences) and Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) are going to hear their names called. After them, those fighting for the final three spots include Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Joel Edgerton (Loving), Daniel Johns (I, Daniel Blake) and Tom Hanks (Sully), but don't fall out of your seat in utter shock and total surprise if Deadpool firebrand Ryan Reynolds ends up making the cut.



As far as the remaining categories are concerned, outside of La La Land and Moonlight, which will dominate across the board, expect Hidden Figures, the modern Texas Western noir Hell or High Water, the intelligent sci-fi spectacular Arrival and the somber grief melodrama Manchester by the Sea to also do quite well, each of them going to secure multiple nominations across a wide variety of categories. Also, don't be surprised if Disney animated hit Zootopia pops up in some unexpected places, the film starting to generate the type of momentum usually reserved for instant Pixar classics like Up, Toy Story 3 or Ratatouille.



As for my predictions? Here they are in six of the major categories. But in as wild and as wide-open a year as this one has proven to be, don't bet a lot of money on my being right; I sure as heck know that I'm not.



BEST PICTURE

Contenders - 20th Century Women, Arrival, Deadpool, Captain Fantastic, Elle, Fences, Florence Foster Jenkins, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, Jackie, The Jungle Book, La La Land, Lion, Love & Friendship, Loving, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight, Nocturnal Animals, Silence, Sully, Zootopia Prediction - Arrival, Fences, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight



BEST DIRECTOR

Contenders - Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), Matt Ross (Captain Fantastic), Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen), Paul Verhoeven (Elle), Denzel Washington (Fences), Stephen Frears (Florence Foster Jenkins), Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge), David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water), Theodore Melfi (Hidden Figures), Pablo Larrain (Jackie), Damien Chazelle (La La Land), Garth Davis (Lion), Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), Martin Scorsese (Silence), Clint Eastwood (Sully), Maren Ade (Toni Erdmann)



Prediction - Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), Paul Verhoeven (Elle), Damien Chazelle (La La Land), Garth Davis (Lion), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)



BEST ACTOR

Contenders - Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Denzel Washington (Fences), Michael Keaton (The Founder), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Chris Pine (Hell or High Water), David Johns (I, Daniel Blake), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Joel Edgerton (Loving), Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Adam Driver (Paterson), Tom Hanks (Sully)



Predictions - Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic), Denzel Washington (Fences), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)



BEST ACTRESS

Contenders - Annette Bening (20th Century Women), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Amy Adams (Arrival), Rebecca Hall (Christine), Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge of Seventeen), Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins), Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train), Sally Field (Hello, My Name Is Doris), Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Emma Stone (La La Land), Kate Beckinsale (Love & Friendship), Ruth Negga (Loving), Jessica Chastain (Miss Sloane), Tika Sumpter (Southside with You), Sadra Huller (Toni Erdmann)



Prediction - Annette Bening (20th Century Women), Amy Adams (Arrival), Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Emma Stone (La La Land)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Contenders - John Goodman (10 Cloverfield Lane), Alan Rickman (Eye in the Sky), Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins), Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Ben Foster (Hell or High Water), Kevin Costner (Hidden Figures), Peter Sarsgaard (Jackie), Dev Patel (Lion), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals), Issei Ogata (Silence)



Prediction - Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins), Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Dev Patel (Lion), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Contenders - Greta Gerwig (20th Century Women), Felicity Jones (A Monster Calls), Lily Gladstone (Certain Women), Helen Mirren (Eye in the Sky), Viola Davis (Fences), Janelle Monae (Hidden Figures), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures), Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake), Nicole Kidman (Lion), Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea), Naomi Harris (Moonlight), Molly Shannon (Other People)



Prediction - Viola Davis (Fences), Janelle Monae (Hidden Figures), Nicole Kidman (Lion), Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea), Naomi Harris (Moonlight)



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!