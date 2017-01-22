|
|
|Rufus Wainwright interviews next week with Seattle Gay News
|
by Albert Rodriguez -
SGN A&E Writer
RUFUS WAINWRIGHT
'PIZZA KLATCH:
A SLICE OF THE GOOD LIFE'
GAYLA
WASHINGTON CENTER FOR
THE PERFORMING ARTS
OLYMPIA
February 4
In case you didn't know already, Rufus Wainwright is headed this way in the coming days. He'll perform at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympia on February 4. His appearance is part of a current transatlantic tour that stretches through mid-July and this particular concert is a fundraiser for Pizza Klatch, a support organization that aims to foster resiliency in LGBTQ+ youth and create a safe and positive school experience through support, education and empowerment.
'Pizza Klatch: A Slice of the Good Life' features Rufus Wainwright in a Main Stage performance, starting at 7:30pm, but the evening kicks off with a VIP reception at 5:30pm, followed by a Silent Auction at 6:00pm. All events will take place at the Center, located at 512 Washington Street SE in the capital city. Tickets for The Gayla, as the show is also being touted, range in price between $25 and $85, while VIP tickets priced at $130 include the pre-performance reception and the best seats in the house.
Take All My Loves: 9 Shakespeare Sonnets is Wainwright's newest album, a nine-track collection of Shakespeare's sonnets adapted into songs that was released in 2016 and includes collaborations with Florence Welch, William Shatner, Helena Bonham Carter and the late Carrie Fisher. It's likely he'll feature several, if not nearly all, of the songs from the Sonnets album on his set list, but Wainwright will probably add a few fan favorites into the mix. Whenever I've seen him in concert before, even if he's touring in support of a concept album, he always includes other songs from his catalog into the show.
Before he arrives in Olympia, Wainwright will be speaking with Seattle Gay News, as he's done on a few prior occasions. Look for the interview with the renowned, Grammy-nominated artist in next week's issue, January 27.
You can purchase concert tickets directly from the artist's website, rufuswainwright.com/tour, or from Pizza Klatch at pizzaklatch.org/gayla.
Share on Facebook
Share on Delicious
Share on StumbleUpon!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|And the 2016 Gypsy Rose Lee Award nominees are!
------------------------------
JACOB LAWRENCE: THE MIGRATION SERIES opens at Seattle Art Museum January 21
------------------------------
Seattle Opera's La Traviata brilliantly sung but marred by production concept
------------------------------
89th Annual Academy Awards nominations predictions
------------------------------
Rufus Wainwright interviews next week with Seattle Gay News
------------------------------
Hometown girl Megan Hilty earns standing ovation at Benaroya Hall with Seattle Symphony Pops
------------------------------
The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence at Ghost Light Theatricals
------------------------------
La Traviata: terrific performance, terrible production
------------------------------
Latrice Royale takes center stage and Willam and Abby Roads shine in Peaches Christ's 'MISTER ACT'!
------------------------------
Miss Universe heats up in Manila with Colombia, Brazil and host country Philippines emerging as favorites
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
Radiohead to play Key Arena in early April
------------------------------
Ferociously suspenseful Split overflowing in personality
------------------------------
Dim-witted Sleepless impressively mediocre
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------