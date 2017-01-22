by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



RUFUS WAINWRIGHT

'PIZZA KLATCH:

A SLICE OF THE GOOD LIFE'

GAYLA

WASHINGTON CENTER FOR

THE PERFORMING ARTS

OLYMPIA

February 4



In case you didn't know already, Rufus Wainwright is headed this way in the coming days. He'll perform at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympia on February 4. His appearance is part of a current transatlantic tour that stretches through mid-July and this particular concert is a fundraiser for Pizza Klatch, a support organization that aims to foster resiliency in LGBTQ+ youth and create a safe and positive school experience through support, education and empowerment.



'Pizza Klatch: A Slice of the Good Life' features Rufus Wainwright in a Main Stage performance, starting at 7:30pm, but the evening kicks off with a VIP reception at 5:30pm, followed by a Silent Auction at 6:00pm. All events will take place at the Center, located at 512 Washington Street SE in the capital city. Tickets for The Gayla, as the show is also being touted, range in price between $25 and $85, while VIP tickets priced at $130 include the pre-performance reception and the best seats in the house.



Take All My Loves: 9 Shakespeare Sonnets is Wainwright's newest album, a nine-track collection of Shakespeare's sonnets adapted into songs that was released in 2016 and includes collaborations with Florence Welch, William Shatner, Helena Bonham Carter and the late Carrie Fisher. It's likely he'll feature several, if not nearly all, of the songs from the Sonnets album on his set list, but Wainwright will probably add a few fan favorites into the mix. Whenever I've seen him in concert before, even if he's touring in support of a concept album, he always includes other songs from his catalog into the show.



Before he arrives in Olympia, Wainwright will be speaking with Seattle Gay News, as he's done on a few prior occasions. Look for the interview with the renowned, Grammy-nominated artist in next week's issue, January 27.



You can purchase concert tickets directly from the artist's website, rufuswainwright.com/tour, or from Pizza Klatch at pizzaklatch.org/gayla.



