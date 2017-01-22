by MK Scott - SGN A&E Writer



PEACHES CHRIST'S

'MISTER ACT'

SIFF EGYPTIAN THEATRE

January 12



The SIFF Egyptian Theatre had a full house on Thursday, January 12 for the stage show and parody, 'Mister Act,' written and directed by Peaches Christ and produced by Qurb Productions. As usual, Peaches gave her star, Latrice Royale, room to shine.



As Peaches Christ said in our January 6 interview in the Seattle Gay News, she had created this show for Royale, at the suggestion of Willam who also had a part in the show.



Local queen Abbey Roads was picture perfect in the hysterical role made famous by Kathy Najimy (in the movie version of 'Sister Act') as 'Sister Abbey Roads Najimy.'



Several other local performers made cameo appearances, including Sylvia O'Stayformore (as Sister Sylvia Lazarus), Aisha Oni, Sparkle Leigh, La Gaviota, Fraya Love, Tipsy Rose Lee, Isabella Extynn, and Strawberry Shartcake.



The story goes like this: Delores Royale (Latrice Royale) is a struggling Reno drag performer who spills the tea after accidentally seeing a murder. She finds herself in the rare position of having to go back into the closet to hide - but lucky for us, she finds a whole new way to express her drag habit when she flees to Seattle to impersonate a nun at a struggling skid row church in the Capitol Hill neighborhood ghetto.



When Reverend Mother Christ (Peaches Christ) suggests that 'Sister Mary Latrice' use her 'experience' to direct the failing church choir, she embraces the challenge and teaches them how to lip sync for their lives.



In one scene, Roads and Willam follow Latrice to a leather bar, where Willam really shines with the 'Thick Thighs' number.



Thanks to the 'Sister Act, the Broadway musical' soundtrack, the choir can really lip sync to such show classics as 'My Guy' and 'I Will Follow Him.'



Later a gun-toting, Aisha finds Latrice, dressed as a nun, and goes after her, forcing her back to Reno, as the rest of the sisters devise a plan to rescue her.



Overall Royale, Willam, and Roads shined in their roles. Christ wasn't as prominent in this production as she normally is and that was what was missing from the show. Sylvia had more to do this time compared to the previous two Peaches Christ productions she was in.



What's next? Peaches and Company are leaning toward a 'Legally Blonde' parody in the spring. Nothing definite yet, but we will keep you posted.



MK Scott is a Seattle-based arts blogger. Check out his blog at outviewonline.com



