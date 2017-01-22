by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



I predicted Radiohead would tour in 2017, but didn't expect the announcement to come this soon. That said, the acclaimed rock band will perform at Key Arena on April 8, almost five years exactly when they played the same venue, back in April 9, 2012. The British four-piece act is currently nominated for a Grammy in the Best Alternative Music Album category, which they've won three times, for 1998's OK Computer, 2001's Kid A and 2009's In Rainbows. The tour lists a limited number of performances, eleven actually, two of which are at the Coachella Festival and another is scheduled for Portland's Moda Center the night after the Seattle show. A Moon Shaped Pool is Radiohead's latest album and features the stellar track 'Burn the Witch,' which made my top ten list of 2016's best singles. Tickets are on sale now at aeglive.com and will go very quickly, so get them now.



Also coming to Seattle this spring is Academy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Aimee Mann, an accomplished solo artist and former frontwoman of the '80s pop group 'Til Tuesday. The Virginia-born musician, who is releasing a new album this year titled Mental Illness, will perform May 9 at the Neptune Theatre. Mann's biggest singles to date are 'That's Just What You Are' and 'Save Me,' which was featured in the motion picture Magnolia and earned her an Oscar nod. Tickets for Aimee Mann are on sale now through Ticketmaster.com, or at any Ticketmaster outlet.



TV and stage actress Idina Menzel is scheduled to appear at Marymoor Park on August 22. The Tony Award winner from Wicked, who played Rachel Berry's mom on 'Glee,' will star in the TV movie production of Beaches, premiering this weekend on Lifetime. Menzel, who tackles the role Bette Midler made famous in the original film, will sing on the official soundtrack of the remake as well. At press time, ticket information wasn't available for Menzel's performance, but check aeglive.com in the coming days for details.



A trio of '80s-'90s hair-metal bands are joining forces for a summer tour. Def Leppard will headline a massive 70+ city itinerary with fellow acts Poison and Tesla that includes a June 9 show at White River Amphitheatre and June 7 concert at Spokane Arena. 'Photograph,' 'Bringin' on the Heartbreak,' 'Rock of Ages,' 'Foolin',' 'Pour Some Sugar on Me,' 'Armageddon It' and 'Love Bites' are among the songs you're likely to hear from Def Leppard at the concert. Tickets are on sale now through LiveNation.com.



Other new shows to announce are Social Distortion on March 21 and 22 (The Showbox Market), Two Door Cinema Club on April 19 (The Showbox SoDo), Lizz Wright on April 25-27 (Dimitriou's Jazz Alley), Dweezil Zappa on April 26 (Neptune Theatre) and 2 Cellos on July 23 (Chateau St. Michele).



The Oscar nominations are being revealed on January 24 and among them are two much-anticipated music categories that will be shortlisted to five finalists. Justin Hurwitz is the frontrunner for Best Original Score going into Tuesday morning's announcement, having won the Golden Globe two weeks ago and receiving high praise for his compositions in Damien Chazelle's musical La La Land. Nicholas Britell also appears to be a lock for Moonlight, as well as Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka's collaborative score for Lion. But the final slots are up for grabs with several contenders sweating it out down the homestretch, including Abel Korzeniowski for Nocturnal Animals, Michael Giacchino for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or Zootopia, Mica Levi for Jackie, Mark Mancina for Moana, Dario Marianelli for Kubo and the Two Strings, Thomas Newman for Finding Dory, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Patriots Day, perennial nominee Alexandre Desplat for Florence Foster Jenkins and legendary composer John Williams for The BFG.



For Best Original Song, it's La La Land vs Moana, as both are expected to make the cut for 'City of Stars' and 'How Far I'll Go,' respectively. Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling' is likely to squeeze in, ditto for another La La Land entry, 'Audition.' Tori Amos is a contender for 'Flicker' from the emotional documentary Audrie & Daisy, while the late Sharon Jones has a shot with 'I'm Still Here' from her bio-doc Miss Sharon Jones, but watch out for a pair of rock veterans also vying with powerful songs of their own, Sting's 'The Empty Chair' that was featured in the documentary of slain journalist James Foley, Jim: The James Foley Story, and Peter Gabriel's 'The Veil' from Snowden, a film centered on former CIA employee Edward Snowden. Just a few weeks ago, 'I See Victory' from Hidden Figures was considered a shoo-in, but the song lost its glimmer when a video of singer Kim Burrell surfaced that showed her giving an anti-Gay sermon at her church. If it still manages to get nominated, expect a backlash from LGBT media.



Finally, for anybody else out there who is a Fleetwood Mac fanatic, this week's news of Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie working on a duets record together is music to my ears. The album is still in the development phase, but it's been confirmed that fellow Mac members Mick Fleetwood and John McVie will be featured on it. No word yet, however, on whether Stevie Nicks will chip in.



