|
|
|GOP congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers booed off stage at MLK Day event
'Save our health care!' crowd chants
|
by Mike Andrew -
SGN Staff Writer
Republican congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers was booed off the stage at a Martin Luther King Day event in Spokane.
McMorris Rodgers, who represents Washington's 5th Congressional District, is number four in the GOP's chain of command in the US House of Representatives. In that role, McMorris Rodgers has been a cheerleader for repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
She appeared at a rally honoring Dr. King before a march scheduled to go through downtown Spokane, but the thousands of people attending the event soon 'turned on' her, KXLY radio reported.
The crowd broke out in boos and shouts of 'Liar! Liar!' before beginning to chant 'Save our health care! Save our health care!'
McMorris soon left the stage and did not go on the march.
McMorris Rodgers is in a tough spot on health care issues. On one hand, she is part of the House GOP leadership and is committed to their plan to repeal the ACA.
On the other hand, evidence shows that the ACA has provided health coverage to many low-income residents in both rural counties of the 5th District and in the more urbanized Spokane County.
In fact, state figures show that the 5th District has the state's highest percentage of people aged 19 to 64 who have enrolled in Medicaid expansion under the ACA. Signups for coverage under the health care law have been particularly strong in Spokane County, the population center of the 5th District, and in rural Pend Oreille County at the northeast corner of the state.
When McMorris Rodgers invited constituents to post stories of their troubles under the ACA on her Facebook page, she was swamped with posts from people who were happy with the coverage they got under the 2010 law.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump said in an interview that his administration would provide health care for all.
' We're going to have insurance for everybody,' Trump told the Washington Post.
'There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can't pay for it, you don't get it. That's not going to happen with us... [They] can expect to have great health care. It will be in a much-simplified form. Much less expensive and much better.'
Three senior GOP Hill sources working on health care legislation told CNN on January 17 that they have no idea what Trump meant by his remarks. They say they are frustrated that Trump is emphasizing the wrong thing. They want to be talking about lowering costs, not expanding coverage, which is what Democrats focus on, they complained.
Share on Facebook
Share on Delicious
Share on StumbleUpon!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle's first openly Transgender cop
------------------------------
'Tough battles' ahead for LGBT community, Obama warns
------------------------------
175 mayors from 42 states launch coalition for LGBT protections
Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination kicks off with pre-inauguration briefing in DC
------------------------------
Thousands turn out for MLK Day, thousands more expected on January 20 and 21
------------------------------
JESSE'S JOURNAL: South Florida Gay News at seven
------------------------------
IN MEMORIAM:
Yvonne Marguerite Ogden (Eldresse) 1936-2016
------------------------------
Thank-you note from President Obama
------------------------------
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal opens district office
------------------------------
GOP congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers booed off stage at MLK Day event
'Save our health care!' crowd chants
------------------------------
How many LGBT Americans are there? 10 million, Gallup poll says
------------------------------
World OutGames Miami seeking global artist submissions for official event poster
------------------------------
UW College Republicans welcome Milo Yiannopoulos; protests expected
------------------------------
Weekly Pets
------------------------------
Swamp thing: HHS nominee Tom Price accused of insider trading
------------------------------
Education Secretary nominee supports Focus on the Family, charges Lambda Legal
------------------------------
Military vetoes Trump's idea for a Red Square-style inaugural parade
Trump wanted tanks and missile launchers
------------------------------
Lambda Legal: Tom Price would endanger health of LGBT people and people living with HIV
------------------------------
Trump team sells Mike Pence:
A cool million gets you dinner with the VP
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------