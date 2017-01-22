by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Republican congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers was booed off the stage at a Martin Luther King Day event in Spokane.



McMorris Rodgers, who represents Washington's 5th Congressional District, is number four in the GOP's chain of command in the US House of Representatives. In that role, McMorris Rodgers has been a cheerleader for repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA).



She appeared at a rally honoring Dr. King before a march scheduled to go through downtown Spokane, but the thousands of people attending the event soon 'turned on' her, KXLY radio reported.



The crowd broke out in boos and shouts of 'Liar! Liar!' before beginning to chant 'Save our health care! Save our health care!'



McMorris soon left the stage and did not go on the march.



McMorris Rodgers is in a tough spot on health care issues. On one hand, she is part of the House GOP leadership and is committed to their plan to repeal the ACA.



On the other hand, evidence shows that the ACA has provided health coverage to many low-income residents in both rural counties of the 5th District and in the more urbanized Spokane County.



In fact, state figures show that the 5th District has the state's highest percentage of people aged 19 to 64 who have enrolled in Medicaid expansion under the ACA. Signups for coverage under the health care law have been particularly strong in Spokane County, the population center of the 5th District, and in rural Pend Oreille County at the northeast corner of the state.



When McMorris Rodgers invited constituents to post stories of their troubles under the ACA on her Facebook page, she was swamped with posts from people who were happy with the coverage they got under the 2010 law.



Meanwhile, Donald Trump said in an interview that his administration would provide health care for all.



' We're going to have insurance for everybody,' Trump told the Washington Post.



'There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can't pay for it, you don't get it. That's not going to happen with us... [They] can expect to have great health care. It will be in a much-simplified form. Much less expensive and much better.'



Three senior GOP Hill sources working on health care legislation told CNN on January 17 that they have no idea what Trump meant by his remarks. They say they are frustrated that Trump is emphasizing the wrong thing. They want to be talking about lowering costs, not expanding coverage, which is what Democrats focus on, they complained.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!