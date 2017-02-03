by Janice Van Cleve - Special to the SGN



Over 160,000 women and their supportive men and children marched in Seattle on January 21 to protest the presidency of Donald Trump. They marched in solidarity with half a million women in Washington DC, 50,000 in Philadelphia, 750,000 in Los Angeles, and thousands more in Chicago, San Francisco, Paris, Berlin, London, Mexico City, Prague, and Sydney. Altogether over 50 demonstrations were recorded in California cities and towns alone. Millions around the world pushed back against the misogynous, racist, narcissistic, hateful rhetoric of the new incumbent in the White House.



'Not My President' was the universal chant, but there were many more creative and graphic signs in the crowds.



Some of the more colorful were:



o 'I can't believe we still have to protest this shit!'



o 'We shall over comb.'



o 'Our vaginas brought you into this world and our vaginas can vote you out!'



o 'Our rights are not up for grabs and neither are our pussies.'



o 'If our vaginas shot bullets, you wouldn't think of regulating them.'



o 'Just say NYET.'



o 'I've seen smarter cabinets at IKEA.'



o 'I didn't come from your rib. You came from my vagina.'



Seattle's march started in Judkins Park in the Central District. It was labeled 'Womxn's March' with an 'x' to symbolize the intersection of sexism, racism, classism, inequality, and a host of other right wing agendas. Judkins Park is large but it was shoulder to shoulder for the opening rally. The crowds overflowed into the adjacent streets. City buses were jammed to capacity on the routes to the park and thousands made their way there on foot.



After the rally, we squeezed onto the streets. There were people pouring in from side streets overflowing the capacity of the road and slowing us to barely a crawl. From the back of the crowd people started a 'wave roar' which swept like a tsunami from the tail to the head of the march, further energizing the crowd. It brought to mind Helen Reddy's song: 'I am woman, hear me roar / In numbers too big to ignore / And I know too much to go back an' pretend.' Native American women led the march in recognition that this was originally their land and all the rest of us are immigrants. As if to bless that lineup, a pair of brilliant bald eagles circled above us.



Once we squirted out onto Jackson Street we were able to make a little more forward motion. Spectators on the sidelines cheered us with encouraging support. There were so many marchers that even as the lead surged down 4th Avenue, Jackson Street was still choked sidewalk to sidewalk and others were still emerging from the park! This was history in the making. This was solidarity with protests happening all over the world. It really felt like a new beginning welling up against the retrograde white 1% in the new federal administration. The march concluded victoriously at Seattle Center, but it was several hours before the tail caught up.



I ducked out of the march at Madison Street, satisfied that I had participated in this great moment to the limits of my feet. Never in the history of the world has the new leader of any nation been so universally rejected. Well, almost universally. Nobody marched in Moscow.



Janice Van Cleve is a writer in Seattle. Allyson Keene, the protagonist in her book, America: Course Correction, is needed now more than ever. Copyright 2017.



