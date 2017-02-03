by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer Immediately after his inaugural parade, Donald Trump adjourned to the Oval Office, where he signed an executive order commanding his new officials not to enforce key provisions of the Affordable Care Act (ACA, or Obamacare).



On January 23, he followed up with an executive order reimposing the so-called 'gag rule' barring federal funding from international aid groups that provide information about reproductive choice.



While the order about the ACA was introduced by Trump Chief of Staff Reince Priebus as a measure 'to lessen the financial burden of Obamacare,' it actually imposes burdens on insured individuals while lifting them from employers and insurance companies.



Trump instructs the Secretary of Health and Human Services and other federal officials 'to waive, defer, grant exemptions from, or delay the implementation of any provision or requirement of the Act that would impose a fiscal burden on any State or a cost, fee, tax, penalty, or regulatory burden on individuals, families, health care providers, health insurers, patients, recipients of health care services, purchasers of health insurance, or makers of medical devices, products, or medications.'



As an example of what could happen, look at contraceptive services: The part of the ACA that requires contraceptives be provided to insured women free of co-pays or deductibles is not actually written in the law passed by Congress. It was part of the Obama administration's guidelines for enforcement of the ACA.



According to a University of Pennsylvania study, that interpretation saved women $1.4 billion in out-of-pocket spending from 2012 to 2015. Another estimate found savings of $483 million in a single year.



But those savings for the individual women are also 'fiscal or regulatory burdens' on their employers, their insurance providers, or their states - whoever is paying for their health care - and according to Trump's new orders, the Obama guidelines need not be enforced.



Trump's order also commits his administration to 'encourage the development of a free and open market in interstate commerce for the offering of health care services and health insurance...'



Selling insurance policies across state lines - 'interstate commerce' in the language of the executive order - has been one of the standbys of Republican health care schemes. Supposedly it helps to lower insurance prices by increasing competition. In fact, it would allow insurance companies to market substandard policies without regulation by state insurance commissioners.



At his January 24 confirmation hearing, Health and Human Services (HHS) nominee Tom Price refused to say how aggressively he'd enforce Trump's order. He also refused to say whether HHS would wait for Congress to pass a replacement for Obamacare before dismantling the law's enforcement mechanisms.



On January 23, Trump followed up his ACA order with an executive order to stop federal money from going to international groups that perform or provide information on abortions.



According to White House press spokesperson Sean Spicer, Trump 'wants to stand up for all Americans, including the unborn.'



Trump's action marks a return to the so-called 'Mexico City Policy' created in 1984 by then-President Ronald Reagan. The policy was rescinded by Bill Clinton, reinstated by George W. Bush, and re-rescinded by President Obama in 2009.



The policy requires nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) receiving federal funding to agree to 'neither perform nor actively promote abortion as a method of family planning in other nations.'



