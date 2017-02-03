by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Donald Trump will soon sign executive orders suspending the US Refugee Admissions Program and banning people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen from entering the US.



His orders will have devastating consequences for thousands of LGBT refugees fleeing Iraq and Syria.



According to an HRC study, titled 'Helping LGBTQ Refugees and Asylum Seekers in the Age of ISIL,' the jihadi group 'continues to actively target and execute Gay men,' leaving them no option but to try to escape to countries like the United States.



'ISIL has unleashed a reign of terror against civilians and vulnerable minorities living in areas it has seized, including barbarous violence against LGBTQ people,' the HRC report warns.



'ISIL's extreme ideology is interpreted by its followers to require the death penalty for those who engage in sexual relations outside of heterosexual marriage, including same-sex sexual relations.



'Therefore, gay and bisexual men in particular, or men alleged to have sex with men, have been publicly identified as targets for violence and have been methodically hunted down through social media and through their phone logs.



'When caught, many are subjected to extreme violence, including torture. The methods that ISIL has used to murder gay and bisexual men have been incredibly vicious.



'ISIL has tied nooses around these men's necks and dragged them behind trucks, burned them alive, thrown them off buildings, stoned them to death, and glued their rectums shut and abandoned them in the desert to die.'



'President Trump's attacks on immigrants and refugees are a direct assault on America's most fundamental values,' HRC President Chad Griffin said.



'Donald Trump's unjust and unconscionable executive orders make life more dangerous for countless LGBTQ people, and could equal a death sentence for those trying to escape violence and persecution from places such as Syria. No wall, no matter how high, can block America's promise of liberty and justice for all.'



According to Pew Research Center, the US admitted 12,486 Syrian refugees in 2016, 9,012 Somalis, and 7,853 Iraqis. Refugee Resettlement Watch suggests that at least one-third of Iraqi refugees are members of the country's Nestorian Christian minority, and not Muslims at all.



