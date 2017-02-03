                                 
Friday, Feb 03, 2017
 
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, January 27, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 04
Pride at Work condemns new anti-immigrant executive orders
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Pride at Work condemns new anti-immigrant executive orders

Washington, January 25, 2017 - Today at the White House, the President announced several executive orders that deny entry to the United States for citizens of certain countries, authorizes the construction of a wall at the southern border, and punishes sanctuary cities that provide safety and security for undocumented people.

Pride at Work Executive Director Jerame Davis reacted strongly:

'The President's new executive orders on immigration are shameful and dangerous. These actions will do nothing to make our nation more safe or secure. For many LGBTQ immigrants who've fled repressive regimes, deportation to their country of origin could be a death sentence.

'Rather than serving a rational public interest, these executive orders are punitive in nature and designed to intentionally harm the populations they target. We should never allow fear and ignorance to dictate our national policy, yet that's exactly what is happening with these orders.

'These proposals will cost taxpayers millions of dollars on top of the harm they do to the individuals swept up in the chaos they create. Families will be destroyed, lives will be lost. We are better than this.'

Pride at Work organizes mutual support between the organized labor movement and the LGBTQ community for social and economic justice. It seeks full equality for LGBTQ workers in our workplaces and unions, and it organizes in the spirit of the union movement's historic motto, 'An injury to one is an injury to all.'

