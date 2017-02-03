|
|
|A new LGBT march on Washington?
|
by Mike Andrew -
SGN Staff Writer
An activist in Brooklyn, New York, has announced plans for a new LGBT march on Washington on June 11.
David Bruinooge announced what he is calling the National Pride March on Facebook. The march will coincide with Capital Pride, DC's annual Pride celebration, and organizers hope to draw numbers big enough that they send a message to the Trump administration not to tamper with LGBT rights.
'I was watching the events [of the Women's March] unfold on TV, and I was very proud and inspired by all the women, the strong women in our country who were kind of taking this to the street and getting their voices heard,' Bruinooge told the Washington Blade.
'And in the back of my mind as an openly Gay man I thought, the Gay community should be doing something like this to follow up on the momentum.'
Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, contacted Bruinooge to bring the march into the program of official Capital Pride events.
Bos also counseled Bruinooge to change the name of the event, originally 'Gays on the Mall,' to the more inclusive 'National Pride March.'
'This will be an ALL-inclusive and peaceful event,' reads the announcement on Facebook.
The last major LGBT protest in DC was the 2009 National Equality March, organized by veteran activists David Mixner and Cleve Jones. The march called for full equality for LGBT people in all matters of civil law, in all 50 states. At that time, only five states had legal same-sex marriage. It drew a crowd in the hundreds of thousands.
The first LGBT march on Washington, the National March for Lesbian and Gay Rights, coincided with the tenth anniversary of Stonewall in 1979. Organized under the slogan 'We Are Everywhere,' the march called for the repeal of anti-LGBT laws and of discriminatory policies. It drew an estimated 125,000 marchers.
Eight years later, 300,000 attended the Second National March for Lesbian and Gay Rights. Again the march called for an end to discrimination against Lesbians and Gays, but this time demands for AIDS funding were also added.
By 1993, bisexuals were recognized in a national march, then called the March on Washington for Lesbian, Gay, and Bi Equal Rights and Liberation. Local organizers in Seattle and some other areas also recognized Transgender people, finally giving the LGBT community its signature letters.
By the time of the Millennium March in 2000, Trans folks were officially included in the demands. The Millennium March drew criticism, however, for neglecting LGBT people of color and people living with HIV/AIDS.
Share on Facebook
Share on Delicious
Share on StumbleUpon!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|WOMXN'S MARCH
------------------------------
Ed Murray defiant as Trump signs orders on immigration
------------------------------
Trump regime 'disappears' LGBT community
------------------------------
Ed Murray racks up key union endorsements
------------------------------
Statement from the organizers of the Womxn's March on Seattle
------------------------------
As a first-time marcher, the Womxn's March on Seattle was an uplifting experience!
------------------------------
Seattle joins women around the world in historic Women's March
------------------------------
Statement from King County Council Chair Joe McDermott
------------------------------
Neighborhood Matching Fund announces NEW funding opportunities for community-initiated projects
Now provides increased access to funds, simpler application, and more
------------------------------
Trump executive orders harm health care
------------------------------
Mass resignation at State Department
Entire management team resigns as Trump appointee takes charge
------------------------------
------------------------------
Trump order endangers LGBT Syrian refugees
------------------------------
Billionaires finance TV ads for Jeff Sessions nomination
------------------------------
Pride at Work condemns new anti-immigrant executive orders
------------------------------
Texas Supreme Court accepts case challenging spousal benefits for same-sex couples
------------------------------
A new LGBT march on Washington?
------------------------------
Weekly Pets
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------