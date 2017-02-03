by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



An activist in Brooklyn, New York, has announced plans for a new LGBT march on Washington on June 11.



David Bruinooge announced what he is calling the National Pride March on Facebook. The march will coincide with Capital Pride, DC's annual Pride celebration, and organizers hope to draw numbers big enough that they send a message to the Trump administration not to tamper with LGBT rights.



'I was watching the events [of the Women's March] unfold on TV, and I was very proud and inspired by all the women, the strong women in our country who were kind of taking this to the street and getting their voices heard,' Bruinooge told the Washington Blade.



'And in the back of my mind as an openly Gay man I thought, the Gay community should be doing something like this to follow up on the momentum.'



Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, contacted Bruinooge to bring the march into the program of official Capital Pride events.



Bos also counseled Bruinooge to change the name of the event, originally 'Gays on the Mall,' to the more inclusive 'National Pride March.'



'This will be an ALL-inclusive and peaceful event,' reads the announcement on Facebook.



The last major LGBT protest in DC was the 2009 National Equality March, organized by veteran activists David Mixner and Cleve Jones. The march called for full equality for LGBT people in all matters of civil law, in all 50 states. At that time, only five states had legal same-sex marriage. It drew a crowd in the hundreds of thousands.



The first LGBT march on Washington, the National March for Lesbian and Gay Rights, coincided with the tenth anniversary of Stonewall in 1979. Organized under the slogan 'We Are Everywhere,' the march called for the repeal of anti-LGBT laws and of discriminatory policies. It drew an estimated 125,000 marchers.



Eight years later, 300,000 attended the Second National March for Lesbian and Gay Rights. Again the march called for an end to discrimination against Lesbians and Gays, but this time demands for AIDS funding were also added.



By 1993, bisexuals were recognized in a national march, then called the March on Washington for Lesbian, Gay, and Bi Equal Rights and Liberation. Local organizers in Seattle and some other areas also recognized Transgender people, finally giving the LGBT community its signature letters.



By the time of the Millennium March in 2000, Trans folks were officially included in the demands. The Millennium March drew criticism, however, for neglecting LGBT people of color and people living with HIV/AIDS.



