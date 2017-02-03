ART



Introducing Art, a devastatingly handsome 1-year-old Great Pyrenees mix! At 114lbs, Art is a gentle giant - a sweet and affectionate boy. He is also intelligent and sits on command. Art makes one of the best walking partners around! He has excellent leash manners and looks absolutely majestic on those long hikes. Art adores long hikes, walks, cuddles, and head and belly scratches. Due to his large size, Art would be happiest in a home with children 14 years and older. To make sure your resident dogs and Art will get along, a meet and greet is required prior to adoption. Meet Art today at Seattle Humane!



SALLY



Meet Sally, a 3-year-old bronze and white tortoiseshell domestic medium hair cat! Sally is a quiet, reserved little lady. But don't let her quiet demeanor fool you. Once Sally is comfortable with you, her personality blossoms. She absolutely adores catnip and a pair of hands ready to shower her with love. Meet Sally today at Seattle Humane!



PROMOTIONS



Tail Wags Ahead! (Jan 27-29)

Fill your home with tail wags galore! Stop by Seattle Humane Jan 27-29 and adopt a dog 3 years and up. In return, we'll give you $50 off that special pup's adoption fees.



