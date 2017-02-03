                                 
Friday, Feb 03, 2017
 
posted Friday, January 27, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 04
Weekly Pets
Section One
Weekly Pets

ART

Introducing Art, a devastatingly handsome 1-year-old Great Pyrenees mix! At 114lbs, Art is a gentle giant - a sweet and affectionate boy. He is also intelligent and sits on command. Art makes one of the best walking partners around! He has excellent leash manners and looks absolutely majestic on those long hikes. Art adores long hikes, walks, cuddles, and head and belly scratches. Due to his large size, Art would be happiest in a home with children 14 years and older. To make sure your resident dogs and Art will get along, a meet and greet is required prior to adoption. Meet Art today at Seattle Humane!

SALLY

Meet Sally, a 3-year-old bronze and white tortoiseshell domestic medium hair cat! Sally is a quiet, reserved little lady. But don't let her quiet demeanor fool you. Once Sally is comfortable with you, her personality blossoms. She absolutely adores catnip and a pair of hands ready to shower her with love. Meet Sally today at Seattle Humane!

PROMOTIONS

Tail Wags Ahead! (Jan 27-29)
Fill your home with tail wags galore! Stop by Seattle Humane Jan 27-29 and adopt a dog 3 years and up. In return, we'll give you $50 off that special pup's adoption fees.

WOMXN'S MARCH
Ed Murray defiant as Trump signs orders on immigration
Trump regime 'disappears' LGBT community
Ed Murray racks up key union endorsements
Statement from the organizers of the Womxn's March on Seattle
As a first-time marcher, the Womxn's March on Seattle was an uplifting experience!
Seattle joins women around the world in historic Women's March
Statement from King County Council Chair Joe McDermott
Neighborhood Matching Fund announces NEW funding opportunities for community-initiated projects

Now provides increased access to funds, simpler application, and more
Trump executive orders harm health care
Mass resignation at State Department

Entire management team resigns as Trump appointee takes charge
Trump order endangers LGBT Syrian refugees
Billionaires finance TV ads for Jeff Sessions nomination
Pride at Work condemns new anti-immigrant executive orders
Texas Supreme Court accepts case challenging spousal benefits for same-sex couples
A new LGBT march on Washington?
Weekly Pets
