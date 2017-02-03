by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Freddie Mercury may be gone, but the music of Queen lives on. In recent years, Brian May and Roger Taylor - remaining members of the legendary rock act - have revived the music that made them one of the most popular bands in history by going on tour and joining forces with Adam Lambert, the next best thing to Mercury.



Queen and Lambert have performed numerous sold out concerts around the world, from Australia to Europe to Asia to North America and pretty much everywhere in between. This besides playing major festivals, such as Portugal's Rock in Rio Lisbon and the UK's Isle of Wight Festival. In 2015 alone, they sold out 26 performances in 10 European countries. Their shows have drawn rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, who get to experience the group's timeless songs in person, including 'Another One Bites the Dust,' 'We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions,' 'You're My Best Friend,' 'Somebody to Love,' 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love,' 'Radio Ga Ga' and Queen's signature hit 'Bohemian Rhapsody.'



Your opportunity to see Queen + Adam Lambert live comes July 1, when they'll perform at Key Arena, as part of a 25-city arena tour that kicks off a week before in Phoenix (June 23). Tickets go on sale February 3 (10am) at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000.



