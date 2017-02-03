by Miryam Gordon - SGN A&E Writer



The "large theater" productions of ACT Theatre's The Royale and The 5th Avenue Theatre's How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying take top honors, and the "small theater" productions of ArtsWest's Death of a Salesman and Washington Ensemble Theatre's The Things Are Against Us take top honors for most category wins!



Seattle Theater Writers, Seattle's only critics' circle, presents the 6th annual Gypsy Rose Lee Awards, theater awards devoted to recognizing excellence across the economic spectrum of professional Seattle theaters.



Our aim in developing the awards is to entice the general public to consider seeing excellent theatrical events at myriad venues they may never have entered before.



The 2016 Gypsy Rose Lee Award winners in each category are marked in bold.



Excellence in Production of a Play:

(Large Theaters)

9 Circles - Strawberry Theatre Workshop



A Raisin in the Sun - Seattle Repertory Theatre



The Royale - ACT Theatre



The Winter's Tale - Seattle Shakespeare Company



Wedding Band - Intiman Theatre



(Small Theaters)

A Hand of Talons - Pork Filled Productions



Caught - Seattle Public Theater



Death of a Salesman - ArtsWest



The Last Days of Judas Iscariot - Sound Theatre Company



The Pride - Theatre22 Excellence in Production of a Musical:

Billy Elliot - Village Theatre



Disney's The Little Mermaid - The 5th Avenue Theatre



How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying - The 5th Avenue Theatre



Parade - Sound Theatre Company



Violet - ArtsWest



Excellence in Direction of a Play:

(Large Theaters)

Greg Carter - 9 Circles (Strawberry Theatre Workshop)



Desdemona Chiang - A Tale For The Time Being (Book-It Repertory Theatre)



Valerie Curtis-Newton - Wedding Band (Intiman Theatre)



Ameenah Kaplan - The Royale (ACT Theatre)



Victor Pappas - Mrs. Warren's Profession (Seattle Shakespeare Company)



(Small Theaters)

Julie Beckman - Annapurna (Theatre22)



Valerie Curtis-Newton - The Motherfucker With The Hat (Washington Ensemble Theatre/Hansberry Project/eSe Teatro)



Julia Griffin - In Arabia, We'd All Be Kings (Theater Schmeater)



Corey McDaniel - The Pride (Theatre22)



Mathew Wright - Death of a Salesman (ArtsWest)



Excellence in Direction of a Musical:

Bill Berry - How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (The 5th Avenue Theatre)

Andrew Russell - Violet (ArtsWest)



Steve Tomkins - Billy Elliot (Village Theatre)



Troy Wageman - Parade (Sound Theatre Company)



Schele Williams - My Heart is the Drum (Village Theatre)



Excellence in Performance in a Play as a Lead Actor (Male):

(Large Theaters)

Gavin Hoffman - The Brothers K (Book-It Repertory Theatre)



Conner Neddersen - 9 Circles (Strawberry Theatre Workshop)



Alex Silva - Treasure Island (Book-It Repertory Theatre)



Jarrod M. Smith - The Royale (ACT Theatre)



Adam Standley - Stupid Fucking Bird (ACT Theatre)



(Small Theaters)

Erwin Galan - The Motherfucker With The Hat (Washington Ensemble Theatre/Hansberry Project/eSe Teatro)



Trevor Marston - The Pride (Theatre22)



David Pichette - Death of a Salesman (ArtsWest)



David Roby - One Man, Two Guv'nors (Sound Theatre Company)



John Q. Smith - Annapurna (Theatre22)



Excellence in Performance in a Musical as a Lead Actor (Male):

Eric Ankrim - How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (The 5th Avenue Theatre)

Nathan Brockett - Assassins (ACT Theatre/The 5th Avenue Theatre)



Matthew Kacergis - Disney's The Little Mermaid (The 5th Avenue Theatre)



Jeff Orton - Parade (Sound Theatre Company)



Jesse Smith - Violet (ArtsWest)



Excellence in Performance in a Play as a Lead Actor (Female):

(Large Theaters)

Denise Burse - brownsville, b-side for tray (Seattle Repertory Theatre)



Mi Kang - A Tale For The Time Being (Book-It Repertory Theatre)



Pamela Reed - Luna Gale (Seattle Repertory Theatre)



Alexandra Tavares - The Brothers K (Book- It Repertory Theatre)



Dedra Woods - Wedding Band (Intiman Theatre)



(Small Theaters)

Suzanne Bouchard - Ghosts (ArtsWest)



Angela DiMarco - The Pride (Theatre22)



Stephanie Kim-Bryan - A Hand of Talons (Pork Filled Productions)



Teri Lazzara - Annapurna (Theatre 22)



Eleanor Moseley - Death of a Salesman (ArtsWest)



Excellence in Performance in a Musical as a Lead Actor (Female):

Kate Morgan Chadwick - Bad Apples (ACT Theatre/Circle X Theatre/ArtsWest)



Diana Huey - Disney's The Little Mermaid (The 5th Avenue Theatre)



Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako - My Heart is the Drum (Village Theatre)



Tori Spero - Parade (Sound Theatre Company)



Brenna Wagner - Violet (ArtsWest)



Excellence in Performance of a Play as a Supporting Actor (Male) - any non-lead:

(Large Theaters)

Sam Hagen - 9 Circles (Strawberry Theatre Workshop)



William Hall Jr. - Sorry (Thalia's Umbrella)



MJ Sieber - The Winter's Tale (Seattle Shakespeare Company)



G. Valmont Thomas - Stick Fly (Intiman Theatre)



R. Hamilton Wright - The Royale (ACT Theatre)



(Small Theaters)

Moises Castro - The Motherfucker With The Hat (Washington Ensemble Theatre/Hansberry Project/eSe Teatro)



Nik Doner - In Arabia, We'd All Be Kings (Theater Schmeater)



Doug Fahl - The Pride (Theatre22)



Erwin Galán - The Last Days of Judas Iscariot (Sound Theatre Company)



Ray Tagavilla - The Last Days of Judas Iscariot (Sound Theatre Company)



Excellence in Performance of a Musical as a Supporting Actor (Male) - any non-lead:

Greg McCormick Allen - Singin' in the Rain (Village Theatre)



Justin Gregory Lopez - Paint Your Wagon (The 5th Avenue Theatre)



Casey Raiha - Violet (ArtsWest)



Adam Standley - How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (The 5th Avenue Theatre)



Dane Stokinger - Disney's The Little Mermaid (The 5th Avenue Theatre)



Excellence in Performance of a Play as a Supporting Actor (Female) - any non-lead:

(Large Theaters)

Anne Allgood - Wedding Band (Intiman Theatre)



Molli Corcoran - Joyful Noise (Taproot Theatre)



Tracy Michelle Hughes - Wedding Band (Intiman Theatre)



Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako - A Raisin in the Sun (Seattle Repertory Theatre)



Amy Thone - The Winter's Tale (Seattle Shakespeare Company)



(Small Theaters)

Keiko Green - Caught (Seattle Public Theater)



Rachel Guyer-Mafune - Puny Humans (Annex Theatre)



Meg McLynn - The Motherfucker With The Hat (Washington Ensemble Theatre/Hansberry Project/eSe Teatro)



Shermona Mitchell - The Last Days of Judas Iscariot (Sound Theatre Company)



Ayo Tushinde - In Arabia, We'd All Be Kings (Theater Schmeater)



Excellence in Performance of a Musical as a Supporting Actor (Female) - any non-lead:

Delaney Guyer - Parade (Sound Theatre Company)



Mari Nelson - Billy Elliot (Village Theatre)



Sara Porkalob - Pump Boys and Dinettes (Village Theatre)



Jessica Skerritt - How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (The 5th Avenue Theatre)



Jessica Skerritt - Singin' in the Rain (Village Theatre) Excellence in Performance as an Ensemble:

(Large Theaters)

9 Circles - Strawberry Theatre Workshop (Norah Elges, Sam Hagen, Sylvester F. Kamara, Conner Neddersen)



A Tale For The Time Being - Book-It Repertory Theatre (Khanh Doan, Mi Kang, Mariko Kita, Scott Koh, Kevin Lin, Michael Patten, Rachel Rene, Annie Yim)



The Royale - ACT Theatre (Lorenzo Roberts, Jarrod M. Smith, Zenobia Taylor, G. Valmont Thomas, R. Hamilton Wright)



Sorry - Thalia's Umbrella (Macall Gordon, William Hall, Jr., Leslie Law, Terry Edward Moore, Jeanne Paulsen)



The Big Meal - New Century Theatre Company (Jonelle Jordan, Darragh Kennan, Maire Kennan, Todd Jefferson Moore, Hannah Mootz, Julian Mudge-Burns, Conner Neddersen, Betsy Schwartz, Amy Thone)



(Small Theaters)

Duels - stokes/amador (Daniel Christensen, Marianna de Fazio, Carter Rodriquez)



In Arabia, We'd All Be Kings - Theater Schmeater (Draeko Damen, Nik Doner, Brandon Felker, Elena Flory-Barnes, Samuel Hagen, Drew Hobson, Jacquelyn Miedema, Michael Ramquist, Andrew Shanks, Yolanda Suarez, Ayo Tushinde)



Puny Humans - Annex Theatre (Patty Bonnell, Kevin Bordi, Grace Carmack, Rachel Guyer-Mafune, Lauryn Hochberg, Cole Hornaday, Kelly Johnson, Ben McFadden, Nic Morden, Heather Persinger, David Rollison, Zenaida Smith, Te Yelland)



The Pride - Theatre22 (Angela DiMarco, Doug Fahl, Trevor Marston, Andre Nelson)



The Toxic Avenger - STAGEright (Ann Cornelius, Sara Henley-Hicks, Brian Lange, Jessi Little, Nick Michael Watson)



Excellence in Set Design:

(Large Theaters)

Michael Ganio - Luna Gale (Seattle Repertory Theatre)



Shawn Ketchum Johnson - Daisy (ACT Theatre)



Tommer Peterson - The Birds (Strawberry Theatre Workshop)



Matthew Smucker - Brooklyn Bridge (Seattle Children's Theatre)



Tom Sturge & David Sumner - How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (The 5th Avenue Theatre)



(Small Theaters)

Brandon Estrella - A Hand of Talons (Pork Filled Productions)



Silas James - Duels (amador/stokes)



Robin Macartney - Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again. (Washington Ensemble Theatre)



Michael Mowery - Annapurna (Theatre22)



Julia Welch - The Things Are Against Us (Washington Ensemble Theatre)



Excellence in Costume Design:

(Large Theaters)

Nanette Acosta - Joyful Noise (Taproot Theatre)



Melanie Taylor Burgess - A Raisin in the Sun (Seattle Repertory Theatre)



Sarah Burch Gordon - The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge (Taproot Theatre)



Catherine Hunt - Dangerous Liaisons (ACT Theatre)



Rose Pederson - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (The 5th Avenue Theatre)



(Small Theaters)

Chelsea Cook - Amadeus (Seattle Public Theater)



Jocelyne Fowler - A Hand of Talons (Pork Filled Productions)



Carolyn Hall - The Wedding Gift (Forward Flux Productions)



Helen Roundhill - The Toxic Avenger (STAGEright)



K.D. Schill - Puny Humans (Annex Theatre)



Excellence in Lighting Design:

(Large Theaters)

Robert Aguilar - Wedding Band (Intiman Theatre)



Alex Berry - Billy Elliot (Village Theatre)



Reed Nakayama - The Birds (Strawberry Theatre Workshop)



Tristan Roberson - A Tale for the Time Being (Book-It Repertory Theatre)



Ben Zamora - The Royale (ACT Theatre)



(Small Theaters)

Ahren Buhmann - The Pride (Theatre22)



Ryan Dunn - Death of a Salesman (ArtsWest)



Tess Malone - A Hand of Talons (Pork Filled Productions)



Alyssa Milione - Ghosts (ArtsWest)



Tristan Roberson - The Things Are Against Us (Washington Ensemble Theatre)



Excellence in Sound Design:

(Large Theaters)

Brendan Patrick Hogan - The Birds (Strawberry Theatre Workshop)

Sharath Patel - The Royale (ACT Theatre)



Kyle Thompson - Treasure Island (Book-It Repertory Theatre)



Nathan Wade - Titus Andronicus (Seattle Shakespeare Company)



Robertson Witmer - Daisy (ACT Theatre)



(Small Theaters)

Erin Bednarz - The Lost Girls (Annex Theatre)



Brian Brooks - King Kirby (Ghost Light Theatricals)



Erick Johnson - The Pride (Theatre22)



Alex Potter - Puny Humans (Annex Theatre)



James Schreck - The Things Are Against Us (Washington Ensemble Theatre)



Excellence in Musical Direction:

Dan Pardo - How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (The 5th Avenue Theatre)

Brandon Peck - The Toxic Avenger (STAGEright)



Tim Symons - Billy Elliot (Village Theatre)



R.J. Tancioco - Violet (ArtsWest)



Nathan Young - Parade (Sound Theatre Company)



Excellence in Choreography or Movement:

Scott Brateng - Parade (Sound Theatre Company)



Donald Byrd - Medea (Seattle Shakespeare Company)



Sonia Dawkins - My Heart is the Drum (Village Theatre)



Bob Richard - How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (The 5th Avenue Theatre)



Katy Tabb - Billy Elliot (Village Theatre)



Excellence in Local Playwriting:

Rose Cano - Bernie's Apt. (eSe Teatro)



Laura Ferri - A Tale for the Time Being (Book-It Repertory Theatre)



Maggie Lee - A Hand of Talons (Pork Filled Productions)



Nick Stokes - Duels (amador/stokes)



Seayoung Yim - Do It For Umma (Annex Theatre)



Excellence in Local Composing:

Shenandoah Davis - Medea (Seattle Shakespeare Company)



Paul Lewis - The Pride (Theatre22)



Paul Lewis, Carrisa Meisner Smit - The Crossing (Theater Schmeater)



Lauren Wilder - The Mechanics of Love (SiS Productions)



Annastasia Workman - To Savor Tomorrow (Café Nordo)



Excellence in Video Design (New Category for 2016):

Tristan Roberson - Daisy (ACT Theatre)

MJ Sieber - Titus Andronicus (Seattle Shakespeare Company)



The participants in this year's award process were Candace Brown (goodlifenw.blogspot.com),



Miryam Gordon (Seattle Gay News and



miryamstheatermusings.blogspot.com), David-Edward Hughes



(www.talkinbroadway.com/page/regional/seattle/se727.html),



Rosemary Jones (www.seattletheateranddance.com/),



Dusty Somers (guest writer for Seattle Times),



Michael Strangeways (www.seattlegayscene.com/),



and Nancy Worssam (artsstage-seattlerage.com/).



