THE KING AND I

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Through February 3



The King and I is one of the most beloved musicals in the American theatre. Written by the illustrious team of Rodgers and Hammerstein (this was their fifth collaboration), the musical helped launch the career of a young Yul Brynner to the American public. The Paramount Theatre brings another lavish production of this classical musical to delight Seattle audiences.



The story is well known. The King of Siam wishes to introduce his people to the customs of Western Civilization. He hires a British widow Anna Leonowens to become a teacher to the king's many, many children. 'Mrs. Anna' is put off by the habits of the new country she and her young son have entered. The King and Mrs. Anna clash as they both learn from each other until the political issue of slavery is too much for her British tranquility to handle, and they have a final fatalistic confrontation.



There are four main leads in this production and they all do excellent jobs. Joan Almedilla plays the First Wife of the King, Lady Thiang. She is more than a wife and helps direct and guide the King. Ms. Almedilla's presence is strong on stage and her voice handles the melancholy melody, 'Something Wonderful,' with great control and power. Manna Nichols plays Tuptim, the rebellious slave/wife of the King, who secretly loves another. She handles the role with a subtle fierceness that presents her character's dilemma. She sings 'My Lord and Master' emoting well with only a slight wavering on the higher notes.



Laura Michelle Kelly is Mrs. Anna, the strong-willed teacher from Victorian England. Ms. Kelly mixes the right amount of pure strength and determination needed to confront the King. Her voice is perfectly suited to handle the classic songs of the show ('Hello Young Lovers' and 'Whistle a Happy Tune'). The main lead, of course, is Jose Llana playing The King of Siam. Mr. Llana fills his predecessors shoes without hesitation and excels in the role. He plays the monarch with a careful meshing of strength and concern along with the naiveté of trying to understand a foreign culture. His inner struggles of old and new worlds clashing are evident and Mr. Llana does an excellent job with the songs of 'A Puzzlement' and 'Shall We Dance.'



The story has its basis in truth, but as with most musical theatre biographies (The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun, Gypsy&), liberties have been taken. Mrs. Anna Leonowens did exist and was truly hired by King Mongkut of Siam to become governess to his children. But in reality, Mrs. Leonowens actually had two children (her daughter was sent to school in England when she departed for Siam), instead of only one son Louis (who was five years old at the time). The character of Tuptim was created for dramatic purposes but is actually based on a letter that a slave in the Siamese Court wrote to President Lincoln. Keeping with musical theatre biographies, the ending was changed for dramatic/musical purposes. All these licenses were taken so that Rodgers and Hammerstein could create one of America's most successful musicals.







The King and I opened on Broadway March 29, 1951 and ran for 1,246 performances becoming one of the fourth longest running Broadway musicals of its time. It was based on the novel by Margaret Landan, Anna and the King of Siam. The novel is based on the memoirs of Anna Leonowens. With Yul Brynner as the King, Gertrude Lawrence as Anna Leonowens (her untimely death would be three weeks after her final performance as 'Anna'), and Doretta Morrow as Tuptim, the musical won in each of the five Tony Award categories it was nominated, including Best Musical, as well as Best Actress (Gertrude Lawrence) and Best Actor (Yul Brynner) in a Musical. The musical would be revived four more times on Broadway including the 2015 Lincoln Center Revival, upon which the current production is based, and won 4 Tony Awards including 2015 Best Revival of a Musical.



The film adaptation was made in 1956. Yul Brynner repeated his role as King with Deborah Kerr as Anna Leonowens (with Marni Nixon providing the singing voice) and Rita Moreno as Tuptim (with Leona Gordon providing the singing voice). The film would be nominated for nine Academy Awards, winning five including Best Actor - Yul Brynner.



