LOS ANGELES, CA - PRISM COMICS is now accepting submissions for this year's QUEER PRESS GRANT. The Prism Comics Queer Press Grant is specifically awarded to independent queer comic book creators. The Grant was established by Prism Comics in 2005 to assist in the publication and promotion of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Asexual (LGBTQIA) comics and has fostered many important works.



Comic books, comic strips, webcomics and graphic novel projects are all eligible. Entries are judged first and foremost by artistic merit, followed by concerns such as financial need, proposal presentation and the project's contribution to the LGBTQIA community.



And we are pleased to announce that ELIZABETH BEIER, Oakland-based bisexual cartoonist and recipient of the 2016 Queer Press Grant, will be taking over the position of PRISM COMICS QUEER PRESS GRANT CHAIR. In addition Elizabeth will also be interviewing queer comics creators to create profiles of them for the Prism Comics website.



'Given the results of the 2016 election, it is more important than ever to elevate the voices of queer cartoonists, gaining exposure for them, and hopefully inspiring others. I'm excited to help the Queer Press Grant move forward, and shine a spotlight on stories from the LGBT community' - Elizabeth Beier, Prism Comics Queer Press Grant Chair.



Prism Comics would like to thank comics creator, JON MACY, for his tireless dedication cultivating new queer comics talent as the Queer Press Grant Chair for the last five years. We are very grateful. In passing the torch, Jon says 'The Queer Press Grant is in great hands. Elizabeth is a powerful storyteller who has all the skills for the job, as well as a heart that wants to help others. I know she will take the grant further, and to new places in the future.'



For more information on the QPG please visit the Queer Press Grant page on the Prism Website. For the Grant Application please visit: http://www.prismcomics.org/queer-press-grant-application/



Submissions close March 1, 2017 at 5 pm PST. Entries are judged first and foremost by artistic merit, followed by concerns such as financial need, proposal presentation, and the project's contribution to the LGBT community. They are reviewed by the Prism Board, past recipients of the Grant, and Prism's Advisory Board.



The Recipient of the Grant will be announced at one of Prism Comics' panels at WonderCon Anaheim 2017 - March 31 - April 2, 2017.



Since its inception, the Queer Press Grant has been awarded to:



o 2006: Megan Gedris - YU+ME



o 2007: Justin Hall - True Travel Tales



o 2007: Tommy Roddy - Pride High



o 2008: Pam Harrison - House of the Muses



o 2009: Ed Luce - Wuvable Oaf



o 2009: Eric Orner - Storybox



o 2010: Tana Ford - Duck



o 2010: Jon Macy - Fearful Hunter Errors



o 2011: Robert Kirby - Three



o 2012: Christine Smith - The Princess



o 2012: Blue Delliquanti - O Human Star



o 2013: Hazel Newlevant - If This Be Sin



o 2014: Calvin Gimplevich - Wolfmen



o 2014: Emiliano Quale - Wolfmen



o 2015: Dave Davenport - Stray Bullet



o 2016: Elizabeth Beier - Bisexual Trials



o 2016 Catherine Esguerra - Eighty Days



The $2000 Queer Press Grant is funded by donations from comic book professionals, readers, and the fundraising efforts of Prism Comics members.



TO DONATE TO THE QUEER PRESS GRANT please go to http://www.prismcomics.org/donate/



And buy ALPHABET, the full color Anthology from Stacked Deck Press featuring new full-color comics works from over 45 creators who have received and submitted to the QPG. Visit prismcomics.org to get your copy. A generous portion of ALPHABET sales goes to support the QPG.



Prism Comics is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization founded in 2003 to support and promote LGBTQ comics, professionals and readers - prismcomics.org



Courtesy of Prism Comics



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!