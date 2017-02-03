by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Only minutes after Donald Trump was sworn in as president, and even as he was still delivering his belligerent and graceless inaugural address, Trump operatives took down the LGBT page on the White House website.



Under the Obama administration, the website's 'Issues' tab featured a section on LGBT rights, an issue Obama's team considered especially important. Now it's gone.



In fact, the only use of the word 'gay' on the Trump regime website refers to the happy and carefree Coolidge administration.



The Office of National AIDS Policy (ONAP) website has also been disabled by Trump's people. A trip to their site merely shows an empty podium bearing the presidential seal and the message 'Sorry, the page you're looking for can't be found.'



Reporter Kenneth Walsh wrote on inauguration day, January 20, that '...a source in the HIV/AIDS research community tells me Trump has already closed the Office of National AIDS Policy...'



The ONAP was formed in 1993 under the Clinton administration to coordinate government efforts to reduce the number of HIV infections in the United States.



The director of ONAP under President Obama, Amy Lansky, tweeted a series of final farewells from her whole staff on January 4, in expectation of the end of the agency.



When asked for a comment, Lansky told Walsh, 'I have no information on what the Trump administration may or may not do with regards to ONAP.'



In addition to the LGBT page, Trump officials also purged the Civil Rights and Climate Change pages from the White House website.



On January 24, BuzzFeed reported that US Department of Agriculture (USDA) scientists had been forbidden from publishing any summaries of scientific papers funded by the department.



BuzzFeed said it had obtained an email sent on January 23 - 'Day One' of the new order, according to Donald Trump - directing USDA staff, including some 2,000 scientists employed by the Agricultural Research Service (ARS), 'to stop communicating with the public about taxpayer-funded work.'



ARS Chief of Staff Sharon Drumm sent the email, BuzzFeed reported.



'Starting immediately and until further notice, ARS will not release any public-facing documents,' she wrote. 'This includes, but is not limited to, news releases, photos, fact sheets, news feeds, and social media content.'



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!