by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Get ready for JoJo! The pop-R&B artist, who performed at last fall's Bumbershoot Festival, is headed back to Seattle next month. The 'Too Little Too Late' singer will appear at The Showbox SoDo on February 17, a concert that will likely feature JoJo's biggest hits, including 'Baby It's You,' 'Leave (Get Out),' 'Disaster' and her latest 'FAB.', which features Remy Ma. The Vermont-born performer launched her career in 2008 with a self-titled record, after being featured on various TV programs, like 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' and 'America's Most Talented Kids.' 2016's Mad Love is the third and newest studio album from JoJo. And before she comes to the Emerald City, she'll be talking with Seattle Gay News right here in The Music Lounge. Look for it in next week's issue, February 3.



The 2017 Sasquatch Music Festival lineup has been revealed and once again it's stellar. As previously announced, Frank Ocean will perform at the Memorial Day Weekend event in Eastern Washington, specifically the spectacular Gorge Amphitheatre that overlooks the Columbia River. Twenty One Pilots, Chance the Rapper, The Shins, MGMT, Mac Miller, Phantogram, Kungs, Aesop Rock and Bleachers are just some of the many acts who will appear at the festival, happening this year on May 26 to 28. This is the fifteenth anniversary of Sasquatch, which over the years has gathered a wide array of artists, from Beastie Boys to Bjork to R.E.M., to perform at the nationally known music event. Tickets for Sasquatch go on sale January 28 (10am) at SasquatchFestival.com. By the way, Chance the Rapper's brother Taylor Bennett recently came out as Bisexual.



If you're a fan of Weezer, you'll be very happy to know that the band is on its way here. Led by the always-interesting Rivers Cuomo, the group is headlining 107.7's 'The End of Winter' concert at The Showbox Market on April 9, which was initially slated for XFINITY Arena in Everett. The LA-based act's latest effort, last year's self-titled album, also known as The White Album, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album. They'll surely play songs from the new record, though I'm confident they'll also pluck fan favorites from their somewhat extensive catalog, such as 'Buddy Holly,' 'Islands in the Sun,' 'Hash Pipe,' 'Beverly Hills,' 'Pork and Beans,' 'El Scorcho' and 'Undone - The Sweater Song.' For tickets to Weezer, who have interviewed with Seattle Gay News before, go to aeglive.com.



Electro-pop band Clean Bandit is also coming to Seattle, scheduled to play The Showbox Market on March 31. 'Rather Be,' 'Come Over,' 'Real Love,' 'Stronger' and 'Rockabye' are just a few of the songs they'll probably unleash to what's expected to be a sold out crowd. Tickets are on sale at aeglive.com.



There are a few more big shows to announce. The 1975 will perform April 30 at WaMu Theater, adding to an already jam-packed month of April (seriously, I'm going to about 8 concerts that month). Santana, led by the legendary guitarist-singer Carlos Santana, is playing back-to-back shows at Chateau St. Michelle this summer, on June 23 and 24. Grammy-winning pop-rock outfit Train, whose lead singer Patrick Monahan now resides in Issaquah, is appearing July 15 at the Gorge Amphitheatre with special guests O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield. Lastly, jazz vocal ensemble Manhattan Transfer and gospel a cappella group Take 6 will meet up at Tacoma's Pantages Theater on March 10 as part of a celebration to mark each act's milestone anniversary in music, 45th for the Manhattan Transfer and 30th for Take 6.



Finally, the Grouplove concert scheduled for The Showbox SoDo on April 6 has been canceled due to lead singer Hannah Hooper needing to recover after vocal chord complications. Interestingly, the band is still set to perform at Coachella. For refunds, go to the point of purchase.



