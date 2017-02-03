On Saturday, January 21, in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington and over 670 marches worldwide, 200,000 people marched peacefully in support of justice and equity through the streets of Seattle. This is nearly four times the number of people we expected based on Facebook and Eventbrite RSVPs.



Judkins Park reached its 60,000 person capacity by 9:30 a.m. and attendees filled surrounding blocks and overflow areas, waiting along the march route to jump in. The Indigenous Sisters Resistance led the march, some in traditional regalia, in a powerful demonstration of sound, song and prayer. Thousands of marchers had not left Judkins Park by the time the first marchers crossed into Seattle Center around 1 p.m. The route was filled with people from Judkins to Seattle Center for almost three hours, with the last attendees reaching Seattle Center around 4:15 p.m.



The organizers would like to thank:

Our featured speakers: Washington State Senator Rebecca Saldana, CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and Hawaiian Islands Christine Charbonneau, Executive Director of the Chief Sealth Club Colleen Echohawk, and Executive Director of the American Muslim Empowerment Project Aneelah Afzali;



Our talented rally performers, Bernadette Bascom and Lindsay Zae Summers;



The incomparable Mistress of Ceremonies, Charmaine Slye;



Our brilliant and inspiring soapbox speakers;



The hundreds of different organizations that partnered with our march to bring their causes to the forefront of this movement;



Our indispensable 800+ volunteers who took on tasks small and large to make the day a success;



The vibrant neighborhoods that lent us their streets and cared for our attendees;



The City of Seattle Office of Economic Development Events Task Force;



The elected officials who marched among the people, sent statements of support, and continue to fight for the disenfranchised;



The bald eagles that led us out of the park and onto the streets;







And finally, we thank YOU, the attendees of this march, for traveling from near and far in bigger numbers than we had ever dreamed of, for remaining peaceful despite long periods of waiting and standing, for showing up for speaking out against injustice and committing to an equitable future for all.







As we regroup to identify next steps in #marchingforward, we remind the world of our core mission, and implore people to let this march be the beginning of the greatest movement toward equity and social justice the world has ever seen. In the days ahead, with the passion of the Womxn's March fresh in our minds and forever in our memories, we pledge the following:



We vow, in our daily lives, to question the status quo; to conscientiously and constantly ask who isn't at the table; to bring up equity in the most banal situations so that it becomes embedded in our personalities and our souls, regardless of comfort levels and polite dominant culture norms.



We vow to trust womxn, to lift them up, to lift up people of color, LGBTQI people, and people of other abilities, and trust these people as leaders in this movement, and in our professional lives.



We vow to value the words, actions and involvement of marginalized people and neighborhoods of color more than we value statements from politicians.



We vow to be brave in our discussions, and to pursue the intersectionality of our experiences.



We vow to confront the daunting complexities and subtleties of oppressions with open minds and the promise to believe the oppressed.



In awe and gratitude,



The Womxn's March on Seattle Organizing Team



