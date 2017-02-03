|
As a first-time marcher, the Womxn's March on Seattle was an uplifting experience!
|
by MK Scott -
SGN Contributing Writer
On January 21, 2013, the country had lots of excitement as President Obama was sworn in for his second term. The inauguration was held on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and most felt the dark days were over.
Four years later to the day of that historical moment, on January 21, 2017, another history-making day happened and it wasn't Donald Trump's day, it was a day of The People and what a swell time it was.
While the national Women's March on Washington was taking place in the other Washington, other cities including Seattle marched (actually walked) 3.6 miles from Judkins Park to Seattle Center.
This was personally my boyfriend's and my first march and it was such an uplifting experience for both of us.
From Gay couples walking hand in hand or people draped in rainbow flags to men and women with children of all cultures it was bigger than any Pride parade I had been to.
News reports estimated that the crowd was about 130,000, but from our eyes it was close to 200,000.
It was comforting to know there are that many people who think alike. They stand up for being in a democracy, maybe not always a liberal one, but a democracy none the less. The level of creativity in that crowd, and the diversity of age and gender, shows that we will be able to weather the next year or how ever long he's there.
Let's talk about the signs. I had assumed that people would be chanting or yelling their gripes, but it was the sign that spoke volumes of what we all wanted to say.
From 'No One Grabs my Pussy' to 'This is Not Normal' with seniors with signs, 'Why am I still protesting this same shit?' to 'My Body, My Choice.'
One theme that was constant were signs with the late Carrie Fisher image on it, with the message of 'A Woman's Place is in the Resistance' or 'We are the Resistance.'
When we finally got to Seattle Center, the energy was positive and hopeful for the first time in months and if they ever have a march like this again, we are in it for the long haul.
MK Scott is a Seattle-based blogger. Check out his blog at outviewonline.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
