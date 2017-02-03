Seattle Department of Neighborhoods' popular Neighborhood Matching Fund (NMF) offers new funding opportunities for community members in 2017. The program features added flexibility, a simpler application, and faster review and award processing. Its two funds - the Small Sparks Fund and the new Community Partnership Fund - continue to support community projects that build stronger neighborhoods and communities such as park improvements, public art, community gardens, cultural festivals, community organizing and so much more. For 2017, the NMF Program has more than $3 million dollars to award to community projects!



The Community Partnership Fund combines two former funds into one. It provides funding up to $100,000 with three opportunities to apply. Applicants will also receive decisions on their funding requests within eight weeks. The deadlines for the Community Partnership Fund are March 27, June 26, and September 25 by 5pm.



The Small Sparks Fund provides funding up to $5,000 per project (increased from $1,000), and the fund continues to accept applications on a rolling basis. This fund is perfect for small community projects or activities such as Neighbor Day, Night Out, Earth Day, Parking Day, Spring Clean and others.



In addition, recurring community events can now be funded every other year instead of only once. To learn more, the Neighborhood Matching Fund team is hosting workshops across the city about the program guidelines, requirements and application process. The workshop dates are:



o Wednesday, January 25 - 2100 building º The Art Room (2100 24th Avenue South, 98144)



o Thursday, February 2 - Phinney Neighborhood Center - Room 6 (6532 Phinney Avenue N, 98103)



o Tuesday, February 7 - Neighborhood House - Room 207B (6400 Sylvan Way SW, 98126)



o Wednesday, February 15 - Bailey Gatzert Elementary (1301 East Yesler Way, 98122)



o Wednesday, March 1 - University Heights - Room 209 (5031 University Way NE, 98105)



To RSVP call 206-733-9916 or go online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SNJDYDH. Workshops will be offered throughout the year.



The NMF team is available to advise community groups on ways to develop successful applications and projects. Community members are strongly encouraged to contact a Neighborhood Matching Fund Project Manager before applying at 206-233-0093 or NMFund@seattle.gov.



More than 5,000 projects have occurred across the city since this program began in 1988. To learn more about the Neighborhood Matching Fund and its support to community-initiated projects, visit seattle.gov/neighborhoods/neighborhood-matching-fund. The website provides details on the criteria and requirements for both funds, along with instructions for the online application process.



Courtesy of Seattle Department of Neighborhoods



