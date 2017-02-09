by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Democratic senators vowed to fight the nomination of appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch to the US Supreme Court as new damaging information about Gorsuch's past came to light.



Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) threatened to stage a filibuster on the Senate floor even before the pick was formally announced.



Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York demanded a long debate over the judge's qualifications to serve on the country's highest court.



'The burden is on Judge Neil Gorsuch to prove himself to be within the legal mainstream,' Schumer said in a statement issued moments after Trump revealed his pick.



'Make no mistake, Senate Democrats will not simply allow but require an exhaustive, robust, and comprehensive debate on Judge Gorsuch's fitness to be a Supreme Court justice.'



'With so much chaos in the administration and so many questions surrounding this president's commitment to the rule of law and the separation of powers, I have serious concerns about moving forward with a Supreme Court nomination at this time, and will be joining with those pushing back against jamming this nominee through or rushing a confirmation in any way,' Washington Sen. Patty Murray said.



Former Democratic presidential contender Sen. Bernie Sanders said Judge Gorsuch 'must explain his hostility to women's rights, support of corporations over workers, and opposition to campaign finance reform.'



Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused the nominee of siding with large companies over American workers.



Two of Judge Gorsuch's most high-profile appeals court rulings saw him side with business owners who objected on religious grounds to funding some forms of birth control through employee insurance plans.



Lambda Legal said that Gorsuch's ruling in an early hearing of the Hobby Lobby case should rule him out as a Supreme Court justice.



'Judge Gorsuch's opinion in the 10th Circuit Hobby Lobby decision is disqualifying,' said Rachel B. Tiven, CEO of Lambda Legal.



'The Hobby Lobby decision set a terrible and destructive standard for bosses being allowed to meddle in our sex lives and decide whether or not birth control is covered by the employer's insurance plan.'



