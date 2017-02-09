by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Donald Trump threatened to send US troops into Mexico to deal with 'bad hombres' in a phone call with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, according to a report from the Associated Press.



According to AP, 'a person with access to the official transcript of the phone call provided an excerpt to the Associated Press. The person gave it on condition of anonymity because the administration did not make the details of the call public.'



In the call, Trump reportedly spoke very bluntly about sending troops into Mexico.



'You have a bunch of bad hombres down there,' Trump told Peña Nieto, according to the excerpt seen by the AP.



'You aren't doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared. Our military isn't, so I just might send them down to take care of it.'



A Mexican reporter published a similar account of Trump's comments on a Mexican website on January 31, but Mexico's foreign relations department denied that account, saying it 'is based on absolute falsehoods.'



'The assertions that you make about said conversation do not correspond to the reality of it,' the statement said.



'The tone was constructive, and it was agreed by the presidents to continue working and that the teams will continue to meet frequently to construct an agreement that is positive for Mexico and for the United States.'



The White House did not respond to AP's requests for comment.



In a statement, the White House said that Trump and Peña acknowledged their 'clear and very public differences' and agreed to work through their disagreements as part of broader discussions on the relationship between their countries.



The two presidents have bickered over the border wall, a centerpiece of the Trump campaign. The issue reignited when Trump proposed a 20% tax on imports from Mexico to finance the wall after Peña abruptly cancelled his planned trip to Washington.



